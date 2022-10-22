A mother has revealed that she routinely waxes off her three-year-old daughter’s “unibrow.”Leah Garcia, 31, filmed herself as she removed the hairs between her toddler’s eyebrows, saying she’d rather be “called a bad mom” than let her daughter get bullied.“When I was 10, I took my monobrow into my own hands because I was severely bullied over it from the age of five,” the Texan mother-of-two said.“I’m simply preventing Bliss from being the target of bullies until she’s old enough to stand up for who she is.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pro-choice advert featuring pregnant child released by Mothers Against Greg AbbottWoman left infertile by cancer reveals her friend’s surrogacy to friends and familyProfessional carver creates stunning sculpture out of pumpkin

