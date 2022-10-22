Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Suspect warned of “catastrophic” consequences months before UArizona shooting
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In April of this year, Murad Dervish sent a series of threatening emails to the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences department, according to a newly-released police report. Six months later, police say he gunned down Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the department, in an on-campus shooting.
12news.com
Deputies looking for escaped inmate missing from facility in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an escaped inmate who is missing from a facility near Interstate 10 and Silverlake Road in Tucson. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex where they learned Oscar Alday walked out of the facility while arrestees were being released from custody.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona shooting suspect to be held without bond
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge ruled Thursday, Oct. 20, that University of Arizona shooting suspect Murad Can Dervish will be held without bond. Authorities said Dervish fatally shot professor Thomas Meixner on campus on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Dervish had been a graduate student in the program before he was expelled in June.
Court documents: Tucson teacher facing charges related to terrorist threats
According to an indictment in Navajo County Superior Court, Donald Glenn Brown allegedly "threatened to commit an act of terrorism and communicated that act to another person."
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man charged with fatally shooting father in Picture Rocks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed his father in Picture Rocks on Thursday, Oct. 20. 30-year-old Nicholas Ocskai has been charged with second-degree murder and was booked into the Pima County Jail. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it...
KOLD-TV
Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Oct. 23, 2021, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in downtown Tucson with some friends on a Saturday morning. The accident left him with broken bones, a punctured lung and a serious brain injury. It...
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating shooting near Picture Rocks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near Picture Rocks on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Featherstone Trail, which is near North Sandario and West Picture Rocks roads. The PCSD...
Arizona DPS seizes around 60,000 fentanyl pills
On October 18, 2022, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way.
Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times
A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman died after she was hit by a car on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders were called to Country Club Road and Transcon Way, where they found the victim and tried to perform life-saving measures. Ultimately, she died at the scene.
Police investigate shooting at Siegel Suites
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a shooting at Siegel Suites on East 22nd Street between South Columbus Boulevard and South Swan Road.
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Tucson teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state Sen. Wendy Rogers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson middle school teacher is accused of sending a threatening and profane email to a Show Low store that sells merchandise of former President Donald Trump. Authorities said Donald Glenn Brown, 58, used a fake email address and name to send a message...
KTAR.com
Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud
PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit at Pima, Columbus in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Tucson Medical Center late Friday, Oct. 21. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard. The TPD said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights...
Tucson teacher charged with making threats towards state senator
A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Video shows escaped Pima County inmate running down street in just his boxers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate with a violent history who escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20. As of 1 p.m., Friday, 43-year-old Oscar Alday is still on the run. Authorities said Alday slipped out a door when...
KOLD-TV
Crash closes part of River Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of River Road are closed on Tucson’s north side after a wreck happened there on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, the crash involved one vehicle and took place at River Road and Camino Luz.
Pedestrian dead after trying to remove dolly from roadway
On October 21, 2022, around 8 p.m. a man was hit by a vehicle while trying to remove a dolly from the middle of the road.
azpm.org
TPD raids midtown drug supply house
Four men face drug charges after the Tucson Police Department raided a midtown drug supply house this week. Police discovered multiple collections of drugs along with illegal weapons, including semi-automatic rifles. TPD was responding to reports of meth and fentanyl sales at an apartment complex near the intersection of Speedway...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
