Robert Iuhasz, 29, fatally hit pickup truck Thursday, Oct. 20, near 282nd and OrientA 29-year-old motorcyclist was hit and killed Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20, after alleged aggressive driving in East Multnomah County. Just after noon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a serious crash just east of the intersection of Southeast Orient Drive and 282nd Avenue between a motorcyclist and pickup truck. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and was treated for his injuries. He has been cooperating with investigators. The motorcyclist was identified as Robert Iuhasz. According to witnesses, Iuhasz was driving eastbound aggressively when he collided with the truck. {loadposition sub-article-01}

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO