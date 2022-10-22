Read full article on original website
Steph Curry's Absurd Crossover In Kings-Warriors Game
Steph Curry had a fantastic crossover in Sunday night's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
WATCH: Trail Blazers Rookie Steals The Ball From LeBron James
Shaedon Sharpe stole the ball from LeBron James during Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Kings-Warriors gameday live: Golden State has something special for Kings coach Mike Brown
The Golden State Warriors have something special in store for Kings coach Mike Brown when he returns to Chase Center in San Francisco.
Curry scores 33 for third 30-point game, Warriors beat Kings
Stephen Curry scored 28 of his 33 points during an 89-point first half, and the Golden State Warriors beat former top assistant Mike Brown and his Sacramento Kings 130-125
Sacramento Kings announce status update for Keegan Murray
Keegan Murray will make his NBA debut in Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sacramento Kings announced the news Saturday morning. The much-anticipated start will be the first for the former Iowa star and 4th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Murray has been held back due to the team’s health and safety protocols and didn’t play in the season opener on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Steve Kerr presents Mike Brown and Leandro Barbosa with 2022 championship rings before Warriors vs. Kings
On the opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors raised a banner at San Francisco’s Chase Center and the team was presented with their 2022 championship rings in a special pregame ceremony. Members from the 2021-22 team that have moved on to different places and...
NBA first-week surprises: The good (the Jazz!), the bad (the 76ers) and the ugly (sorry, Lakers f...
The first week of the 2022-23 NBA season did not disappoint, delivering big-time performances, upsets and playoff-caliber matchups. Ja Morant and Paolo Banchero got off to strong starts, as the Memphis Grizzlies star scored 49 points against the Houston Rocketson Friday night and the Orlando Magic player on Wednesdaybecame the first rookie since LeBron James to debut with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists -- he had 27, 9 and 5 against the Detroit Pistons.
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul reaches 11,000 career assists
LOS ANGELES -- Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul reached 11,000 career assists with a pair in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. Paul, 37, assisted on the Suns' first basket of the game Sunday night, a 3-pointer by Devin Booker. Paul followed with an alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton, who dunked.
NBA standings: Utah Jazz lead Western Conference after a 3-0 start
Before diving into the NBA games today, find out which squads are leading the current NBA standings. Sportsnaut’s NBA power
3-point shooting sinks Lakers again; Russell Westbrook benched late
LOS ANGELES -- Lakers coach Darvin Ham benched Russell Westbrook for the final three possessions of L.A.'s 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, and Ham was unflinching when asked if he'd have to manage any fallout with the point guard from his decision. "We don't have time...
Clippers' Paul George, spurred by Ty Lue to lead, has 40 in win
SACRAMENTO --LA Clippersstar guardPaul George was in the middle of a big second quarter when he said a technical foul "turned my aggression up." He proceeded to take his anger out on the Sacramento Kings. George exploded for 40 points to go with six rebounds and six assists to lead...
Los Angeles hosts Phoenix after George's 40-point outing
LINE: Clippers -2.5; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Phoenix Suns after Paul George scored 40 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 111-109 win over the Sacramento Kings. Los Angeles went 9-7 in Pacific Division action and 25-16 at home a season ago. The Clippers averaged 108.4...
Jamal Murray out vs. Warriors as Nuggets manage workload
SAN FRANCISCO -- Jamal Murray sat out the Nuggets' 128-123 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night as Denver opens the season with three games in four nights, including a back-to-back. Murray was sidelined for the last 18 months after tearing his ACL at Golden State in April...
Los Angeles and Portland face off in conference matchup
Portland Trail Blazers (1-0, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-2, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Los Angeles in Western Conference action Sunday. Los Angeles finished 18-34 in Western Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 24.0...
WATCH: Trail Blazers Beat Lakers With A Last Second Shot
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant made a game-winning layup to beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
AP source: Jets acquiring RB James Robinson from Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Jets moved quickly to replace rookie running back Breece Hall. The Jets traded a conditional late-round draft pick to Jacksonville on Monday for James Robinson, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been formally finalized. Robinson, a third-year pro who lost his starting job to former Clemson star Travis Etienne two weeks ago, still needs to pass a physical. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Monday that the running back has been dealing with “lower-body issues, mostly in his knees right now.”
LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
RB Christian McCaffrey given limited workload in 49ers debut
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After their bold trade for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan cautioned that while the move was made with an eye toward championship aspirations, it wasn't going to single-handedly get them a Lombardi trophy.
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson out for season; WR Mike Williams out 'weeks'
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers seemingly cannot catch a break with their streak of injuries. Cornerback J.C. Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing the patella tendon in his right knee in a 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, coach Brandon Staley said Monday.
No surprises in Kings rookie Keegan Murray’s sensational NBA debut
Sacramento, Ca – Saturday night, the Sacramento Kings’ #4 pick Keegan Murray made his NBA debut. He tallied 19 points while knocking down three three-pointers. The rookie came off the bench in his first game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but he played 33 meaningful minutes. Murray was impressive from start to finish, and De’Aaron Fox wasn’t surprised.
