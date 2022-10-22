ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Price of turkeys is up this year, but here's how you can save on that big holiday dinner

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVMXf_0iiPEDyL00

It's almost that time when the turkey is in the oven and family is coming over to celebrate the holidays. However, this year, that turkey is going to eat up more of your money.

The American Farm Bureau reports turkey prices could hit record highs this holiday season.

The turkeys stocked at Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Chatsworth are already moving fast.

"People are buying early," manager Christopher Herrera. "We just had to replenish our turkeys and we're mid-October. I don't really see that. Typically, November hits and that's when they start buying, but people are buying early."

Here's what's going to cost you more.

The cost of frozen turkeys is up 32% compared to last year, and the rest of your meal will also cost more. Butter and eggs up more than 30% while potatoes, sugar and bakery products are up 15% to 17%.

"I'm stocking up on things because things, really, every day, it's a different price," said shopper Matilda Verdin.

Other shoppers agree that shopping early is the way to go.

"Yes, I'll shop earlier," said Samantha Valdez. "Honestly, it'll be shopping earlier and kind of seeing where the best deals are is what we will be doing this year."

Financial experts say people are comparing prices and sometimes, choosing to buy in big bulk stores.

"In terms of food and groceries, I think Costco is still booming, and then other stores will be suffering," said Chris Tang, a professor of business at UCLA.

However, some customers are buying a little bit less per order, but grocery store managers are seeing a lot more customers coming in looking for low prices.

"I've had a husband and wife, literally, I don't want to say where the husband was, but he was at another store and they're on a cell phone comparing pricing," said Herrera.

Plus, after Thanksgiving come the big shopping days before Christmas.

This year, furniture, clothing and toys will be more expensive. The good news, however, is you will find lower prices on electronics such as computers, smart phones and TVs. In addition, there should be enough items on the shelves, too.

Tang believes with money tight, the best deals will be before Thanksgiving.

"In the past, people would wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to shop, but this year, consumers know that a lot of stores already have a lot of inventory," he said. "A lot of retailers would like you to shop early and retailers want to get the money first before they run out of money."

Everyone shopper ABC7 spoke with says they will be careful with their spending and will most certainly be on the lookout for the best deals.

All week Eyewitness News is sharing tips on how you can keep more of your paycheck. Watch ABC7 at 5 p.m. this week for more ways to save money.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
J.R. Heimbigner

Many Californians get more cash back with new IRS tax rates

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some fantastic news that will encourage you if you're struggling financially right now during this time of inflation, which is currently 7.8% in Los Angeles. The IRS has adjusted the tax tables for 2023. While this won't really change things a lot as you file your 2022 taxes next spring, it's still encouraging to know that the IRS is adjusting things and you will see more cash in your pocket starting in 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

Get Thrifty With It! Here Are 5 Tips for Your Next Thrifting Spree at Goodwill of OC

Influencer and Sustainable Stylist, Rachel Bennet, Shares Her Thrifting Tips. Influencer and thrift-aholic Rachel Bennett spends her days prancing through Newport Beach with an americano in hand, producing content for her Instagram and combing through every local thrift shop in OC. An OC native, Bennett’s love of thrifting started many years ago when her grandmother would take her to thrift stores and teach her how to hunt for the best deals. One of her favorite go-to spots in Orange County is Goodwill of OC—a nonprofit organization that helps people facing barriers find their own pathway to employment and greater independence. But before you go and hit the racks, here are Bennett’s tips on how to find gems while thrifting.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
toddrickallen.com

The Nook Breakfast Spot Expanding To Westchester

If you’re travelling South on Lincoln through Westchester, you might have noticed a large banner hanging on the wall of the former location of Chicago For Ribs at 8311 Lincoln Blvd. The banner lets us know that The Nook Breakfast Spot is taking over the space. The Nook Breakfast Spot has one location in Lomita and promises “homemade meals from scratch”. Check out their Lomita location’s menu here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Celebrate Sprouts’ grand opening, Friday

PALMDALE — The long-awaited Sprouts Farmers Market will open its doors, Friday, with a celebration that will last throughout the weekend. The new 24,000-square-foot grocery store featuring natural and organic foods is in the former Staples store at 39258 10th St. West, in the Palmdale Marketplace shopping center. The...
PALMDALE, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

California Trucking Company Files for Bankruptcy

A California-based trucking company called Navarro Trucking Group which was responsible for removing intermodal containers from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach has ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Based in Bellflower, California, Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers as per...
LOS ANGELES, CA
idesignarch.com

Chic And Cozy Small Cottage In Los Angeles

This charming bungalow in the Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles, California has a hip, beachy vibe with a modern aesthetic. Every inch of the 826 square foot home is utilized. A small pool and cozy deck provide a private sanctuary for relaxation. Via: HGTV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Learn How To Keep Coyotes Away From Your Home, Humanely

Pasadena Humane is offering an interactive Coyote Safety Workshop this Sunday for those concerned about neighborhood coyotes. A wildlife expert will demonstrate humane hazing techniques and share information about the urban coyote prevalence in Pasadena. “Our expert Wildlife Manager will share information about the urban coyote, demonstrate humane hazing techniques,...
PASADENA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy