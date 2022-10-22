Oro Valley students spend the week learning consequences of distracted driving

It’s so easy to get distracted in our daily commutes.

“Definitely been times that I've seen cars in front of me distracted driving and it’s really unsafe but we all do it,” said Nadia Gutierrez, junior at Ironwood Ridge High School.

Whether you’re eating a meal on the road or checking your phone for a text.

“Even something super small can have serious ramifications,” Gutierrez said.

Every junior at Ironwood Ridge High School learned that lesson this week through a series of lectures and interactions with law enforcement. Oro Valley Police and other community partners spoke to students throughout the week, encouraging these newly licensed teenagers to focus on the road.

“You definitely see a lot of kids for a variety of reasons distracted: music, talking, chatting, looking in the backseat trying to grab a bag, on their cell phones,” said Dr. Orante Jenkins, Principal of Ironwood Ridge High School.

According to Impact, reckless and distracted driving is the number one killer of teens in the U.S. Jenkins says this week is just the start of many upcoming events around this issue.

“It is important that they understand not only for their own safety but those around them that safety remains paramount and primary focus when operating a vehicle,” Jenkins said.

