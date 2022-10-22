High school football scores for Week 10: Vote for Player of the Week

Time for playoff football already?! The playoffs already started in Indiana, while Ohio and Kentucky teams are still wrapping up the regular season. Get Ohio high school football playoff projections here .

Elder RB Luke Flowers — Rushed 14 times for 86 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in the Panthers' 31-7 win over La Salle.

St. Xavier RB Gage Patrick — Rushed 21 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Bombers' 30-16 win over Life Christian Academy

Taft CB Tayshawn Banks — Has had five interceptions and two interception returns in the last two games. Taft defeated Woodward 47-0

Williamsburg QB JJ Miller — Was 19 of 40 passing for 324 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown and two interceptions as a defensive back.

Cincinnati Country Day RB Ryan Coyle — Rushed 15 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns. he also had an interception on defense and 10 tackles.

Withrow QB Troy Montgomery — Was 10 of 18 passing for 179 yards and three touchdowns passes. He also had four carries for 36 yards. All of these stats were in the first half of Withrow's 54-0 win over Hughes.

Wyoming RB CJ Hester — Rushed 36 times for a school-record 351 yards. He also had a touchdown in Wyoming's 23-7 win against Madeira.

WCPO's game of the week was a clash between Wyoming and Madeira. Wyoming entered Friday with 66 consecutive regular season wins — the most consecutive wins in the state regardless of division.

Make that streak 67 regular season wins. The Cowboys were able to put Madeira away, 23-7.

Wyoming High School wins 67th consecutive regular season game

Taft had nothing to worry about coming into their game against Woodward as they were firmly in the playoffs. Woodward, however, would be on the bubble without a win. Unfortunately, they were unable to overcome Taft's defense, which has not allowed a single point in almost a month.

The Senators won 47-0, their fourth-straight shutout.

Taft Senators win fourth-straight shutout, allowing 0 points in almost a month

Lakota West was able to complete their perfect regular season, defeating visiting Colerain 31-14.

For Oak Hills, Friday's game was a "win and you're in" situation. The Highlanders were able to pull out the win over Middletown, a team that has already clinched a playoff spot, 7-0.

Oak Hills beats Middletown, heads to playoffs for first time in decades

Withrow had already clinched a playoff spot coming into their game against Hughes, but they never let up against the Tigers. Withrow won 54-0.

Withrow wins big over Hughes, 54-0

La Salle was on the bubble as they headed into their game against Elder, but they were unable to overcome the Panthers, falling 31-7.

La Salle on the bubble, falls to Elder 31-7

Cincinnati Country Day advanced to 9-1 after a 47-13 win over visiting MVCA.

On the other side of the Ohio River, Holmes defeated Scott 44-6 in their district matchup.

Two of the best teams in Northern Kentucky — Highlands and Cooper — faced off in Fort Thomas. The Bluebirds were able to win their eighth straight, defeating the Jags 34-5.

