Tumwater, WA

Tumwater, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tumwater.

The Shelton High School football team will have a game with Black Hills High School on October 21, 2022, 18:45:00.

Shelton High School
Black Hills High School
October 21, 2022
18:45:00
Varsity Football

High School Football PRO

Bainbridge Island, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bremerton High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on October 24, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BREMERTON, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

This week in Capitol Hill history | 23rd and Jackson murder, Sitka and Spruce closes, Broadway Whole Foods opens

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. Di$trict 3: Orion drops new ad about campaign funding, Sawant has cash ‘EMERGENCY’. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center

Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Historic stadium in Hoquiam damaged by ‘suspicious’ fires

HOQUIAM, Wash. — Hoquiam’s Olympic Stadium, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, almost became history Thursday. Several small fires burned sections of the lower grandstand Thursday morning. “We’re labeling it suspicious in nature,” said Hoquiam Police Chief Joe Strong. Strong said no suspects have...
HOQUIAM, WA
The Suburban Times

Road closures to begin Oct. 24 to install major sewer line in Spanaway

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project. This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington and you love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Oct. 18, 2022

• VERNELLE L. HEMPHILL, 98, died in Chehalis Oct. 11. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • RITA R. SPARKS, 66, Winlock, died Oct. 13 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • MICHAEL GENE ROBISON, 70, Centralia, died Oct. 15 at...
CHEHALIS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Construction along Capitol Boulevard South

Tumwater warns of lane reductions resulting in slowed traffic on Capitol Boulevard South from Dennis Street SE to Trosper Road SW from Friday, October 21, 8 p.m. to Saturday, October 22, 4 a.m. The city's press release cited sewer line maintenance that is taking place on those roads causing the...
TUMWATER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Unusual, But Not Crazy, Says WDFW Official After Mountain Goat Spotted Near Castle Rock

Dozens of wooded miles away from Mount St. Helens, does a mountain goat become a forest goat?. Apparently not, as one was recently spotted outside Castle Rock on a resident’s trail camera and posted to Facebook. While it might seem strange, Eric Holman, district wildlife biologist for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), said sightings of goats, or even families of them, aren’t all that uncommon outside of the mountains.
CASTLE ROCK, WA
