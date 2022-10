The Buffalo Bills making gambling history? Sounds like a good bet in this day and age. For the second consecutive week, the Bills are heading into a high-profile game with the odds ever in their favor to the point of never-before-seen phenomena. With the Bills set to face the Green Bay Packers in the next edition of "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), the early odds at DraftKings list the Western New York hosts as 10.5-point favorites at Highmark Stadium.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO