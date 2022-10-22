ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Final Score Friday Week 9 scores and highlights

By Lane Casadonte, Sean Robertson
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MV64_0iiPE47300

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment . That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. ( Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel .)

Week 9 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

GEORGE WYTHE
(7)MIDLOTHIAN 		6
49
PATRICK HENRY
HANOVER 		13
41
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
POWHATAN
L.C. BIRD 		7
24
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
(8)HERMITAGE
MILLS GODWIN 		20
21
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
PETERSBURG
(3)THOMAS DALE 		8
31
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
J.R. TUCKER
(10)DOUGLAS FREEMAN 		6
35
ARMSTRONG
ATLEE 		36
34
KING WILLIAM
MECHANICSVILLE 		34
13
(2)VARINA
HENRICO 		50
0
HOPEWELL
MEADOWBROOK 		36
0
HUGUENOT
MONACAN 		6
22
JOHN MARSHALL
CHARLOTTESVILLE 		8
49
GOOCHLAND
ALBEMARLE 		3
48
COLLEGIATE
FORK UNION 		23
20
(4)DINWIDDIE
PRINCE GEORGE 		58
8
(5)MANCHESTER
COSBY 		14
3
JAMES RIVER
CLOVER HILL 		55
14
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
MATOACA 		2
21
NEW KENT
TABB 		14
13
CHANCELOR
CAROLINE 		8
24
LANCASTER
ESSEX 		18
68
COLONIAL BEACH
NORTHUMBERLAND 		6
45
WESTMORELAND
RAPPAHANOCK 		22
24
KING & QUEEN
MIDDLESEX
GLEN ALLEN SAT
(9)THOMAS JEFFERSON 		SAT
NOON
ST. CHRISTOPHERS SAT
(6)TRINITY EPISCOPAL 		SAT
1PM
BENEDICTINE SAT
MT. ZION 		SAT
1PM

Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.

Week 8 Scores and Highlights
Week 7 Scores and Highlights
Week 6 Scores and Highlights
Week 5 Scores and Highlights
Week 4 Scores and Highlights
Week 3 Scores and Highlights
Week 2 Scores and Highlights
Week 1 Scores and Highlights

Final Score Friday

