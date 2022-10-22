Final Score Friday Week 9 scores and highlights
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment . That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.
Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.
You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. ( Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel .)
Week 9 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
| GEORGE WYTHE
(7)MIDLOTHIAN
| 6
49
| PATRICK HENRY
HANOVER
| 13
41
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| POWHATAN
L.C. BIRD
| 7
24
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| (8)HERMITAGE
MILLS GODWIN
| 20
21
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| PETERSBURG
(3)THOMAS DALE
| 8
31
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| J.R. TUCKER
(10)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
| 6
35
| ARMSTRONG
ATLEE
| 36
34
| KING WILLIAM
MECHANICSVILLE
| 34
13
| (2)VARINA
HENRICO
| 50
0
| HOPEWELL
MEADOWBROOK
| 36
0
| HUGUENOT
MONACAN
| 6
22
| JOHN MARSHALL
CHARLOTTESVILLE
| 8
49
| GOOCHLAND
ALBEMARLE
| 3
48
| COLLEGIATE
FORK UNION
| 23
20
| (4)DINWIDDIE
PRINCE GEORGE
| 58
8
| (5)MANCHESTER
COSBY
| 14
3
| JAMES RIVER
CLOVER HILL
| 55
14
| COLONIAL HEIGHTS
MATOACA
| 2
21
| NEW KENT
TABB
| 14
13
| CHANCELOR
CAROLINE
| 8
24
| LANCASTER
ESSEX
| 18
68
| COLONIAL BEACH
NORTHUMBERLAND
| 6
45
| WESTMORELAND
RAPPAHANOCK
| 22
24
| KING & QUEEN
MIDDLESEX
| GLEN ALLEN SAT
(9)THOMAS JEFFERSON
| SAT
NOON
| ST. CHRISTOPHERS SAT
(6)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
| SAT
1PM
| BENEDICTINE SAT
MT. ZION
| SAT
1PM
Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.
Week 8 Scores and Highlights
Week 7 Scores and Highlights
Week 6 Scores and Highlights
Week 5 Scores and Highlights
Week 4 Scores and Highlights
Week 3 Scores and Highlights
Week 2 Scores and Highlights
Week 1 Scores and Highlights
Comments / 0