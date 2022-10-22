ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Sammamish, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Rainier Beach High School football team will have a game with Eastside Catholic School on October 21, 2022, 18:45:00.

Rainier Beach High School
Eastside Catholic School
October 21, 2022
18:45:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Bainbridge Island, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bremerton High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on October 24, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BREMERTON, WA
High School Football PRO

Steilacoom, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Washington High School football team will have a game with Steilacoom High School on October 24, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
STEILACOOM, WA
everettpost.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPLETE GAME: Monroe at Snohomish 10/21/22

Complete game radio broadcast of Monroe Bearcats at Snohomish Panthers for the 2022 Western Conference 3A South Division Championship; Friday, October 21, 2022. From Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish with Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Steve Willits on the call. The KRKO Marysville Toyota Players of the Game were: Monroe Offense: Sophomore runningback Beau Pruett; he had 14 carries for 123 yards and 3 touchdowns. Monroe Defense: Junior middle linebacker Noah Berry; was Bearcats’ leading tackler and had a key interception in the 2nd quarter. Final Score: Monroe 48, Snohomish 7.
SNOHOMISH, WA
247Sports

Washington lands versatile wing Christian King

Washington has landed a commitment from Seattle Prep School wing Christian King. The 6-foot-8 senior took an official visit to Washington on September 24th and is ultimately ending his recruitment process earlier than expected. While the official visit played a major role in his decision, it was also the effort put in by the coaching staff that helped King to his decision.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center

Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
KING COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons

Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
EDMONDS, WA
CBS Sports

California vs. Washington: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

After two games on the road, the California Golden Bears are heading back home. California and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Golden Bears nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
BERKELEY, CA
buffalonynews.net

Wildfire smoke affects U.S. Northwest

PORTLAND, Oregon: According to U.S. government data, wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of the Pacific Northwest with smoke, affecting residents in Seattle, Portland and other parts of the two states with the worst air pollution in the country. Last week, the sky was brown and the air...
OREGON STATE
capitolhillseattle.com

This week in Capitol Hill history | 23rd and Jackson murder, Sitka and Spruce closes, Broadway Whole Foods opens

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. Di$trict 3: Orion drops new ad about campaign funding, Sawant has cash ‘EMERGENCY’. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!

I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
WASHINGTON STATE
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy