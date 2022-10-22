ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Julia Fox, Eva Longoria, Justin Timberlake, and more

By Jovita Trujillo
 2 days ago
TIKTOK! Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Julia Fox, Eva Longoria, Justin Timberlake, and more Happy Friday!

Happy Friday! Let’s get the weekend started with 10 TikToks from your favorite celebrities that are 60 seconds or less.

1. Julia Fox

Julia Fox reveals that she and her Birkin bag were once attacked by a machete.

@juliafox#stitch with @prettycritical ♬ original sound - Julia fox

2. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shared some moments from tour, asking what does familia mean to you?

@camilacabello

what is familia to you ? que significa familia para ti ? 🫀watch our tour diary on youtube

♬ original sound - Camila Cabello

3. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria takes “no” for an answer when it comes to Zoom meeting sobriety.

@evalongoria Sometimes you just gotta take no for an answer 😂🍷 #zoomsbelike♬ original sound - Eva Longoria

4. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake celebrates 10 years with Jessica Biel.

@justintimberlake

10 years ain’t enough! I love you so much you beautiful human. Run it back!

♬ original sound - Justin Timberlake

Related
People

Jessica Biel Reveals Look for Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake — with Sweet Nod to First Wedding

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake — who share sons Silas Randall, 7, and Phineas, 2 — renewed their vows over the summer after tying the knot on Oct. 19, 2012, in Fasano, Italy Jessica Biel's outfit that she wore for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake held a special and significant meaning. On Wednesday, Biel, 40, and Timberlake, 41, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with posts shared on their respective Instagram pages. "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," Biel wrote...
HOLAUSA

Sasha Obama wears one of the season’s trendiest unisex brands

Sasha Obama has a marked sense of fashion. Her clothing is unapologetic, bold and colorful. Her accessories are usually coveted, sporting the world’s leading brands and molding them to her looks. This week, she was spotted with one of the season’s most coveted items, a Telfar bag....
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro responds to backlash for 'inappropriate question'

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro has addressed the backlash over a question he posed on the show. During the latest episode of the US dancing contest, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star asked pro dancer Emma Slater and actor Trevor Donovan if there was more to their rumba. The pair danced to Elvis Presley's 'Always on My Mind' and their chemistry was so intense, even the host fell for it.
Newsweek

'Dancing With the Stars' Judges Under Fire as Fans Fume Over Latest Scores

Dancing With the Stars fans have called out the ballroom competition's judges, saying that Shangela and dancing partner Gleb Savchenko have been underscored. Ru Paul's Drag Race and We're Here favorite Shangela, born Darius Jeremy Pierce, is a contestant on Season 31 of the series, which features Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough on the panel.
TMZ.com

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

3:17 PM PT -- A tow truck just removed Leslie's car from the scene, you can see heavy damage to the front passenger's side, with his wheel almost totally taken off. 1:50 PM PT -- A rep for Leslie Jordan posted on Jordan's IG, saying "the love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
msn.com

Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol

Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Mashed

Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' 'Special Salad Dressing' Drama, Explained

The Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles debacle came to light (or was never in the dark to start with, thanks to their star status) and dragged into the spotlight with it, what must be a very special salad dressing (via Twitter). Whether for its function to turn our stomachs into plant processing machines (per Nutra Ingredients) or because it properly flavors and makes salads taste, well, tasty — we can all appreciate the importance of salad dressing.
HollywoodLife

Behati Prinsloo Shows Growing Baby Bump In T-Shirt & Cargo Pants As She Stands By Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo looked cool and calm as she stepped out for a smoothie in the wake of her husband Adam Levine’s recent flirting scandal. The very pregnant supermodel showed off her growing baby bump as she rocked a tiny white tee and cargo pants for her excursion in Santa Barbara on Thursday, Oct. 20. Adding a set of designer shades and chic footwear to the casual ensemble, Behati kept a solemn face in the face of adversity.
HOLAUSA

