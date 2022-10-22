TIKTOK! Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Julia Fox, Eva Longoria, Justin Timberlake, and more Happy Friday!

Happy Friday! Let’s get the weekend started with 10 TikToks from your favorite celebrities that are 60 seconds or less.

1. Julia Fox

Julia Fox reveals that she and her Birkin bag were once attacked by a machete.

@juliafox#stitch with @prettycritical ♬ original sound - Julia fox

2. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shared some moments from tour, asking what does familia mean to you?

@camilacabello what is familia to you ? que significa familia para ti ? 🫀watch our tour diary on youtube ♬ original sound - Camila Cabello

3. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria takes “no” for an answer when it comes to Zoom meeting sobriety.

@evalongoria Sometimes you just gotta take no for an answer 😂🍷 #zoomsbelike♬ original sound - Eva Longoria

4. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake celebrates 10 years with Jessica Biel.