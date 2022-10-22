ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickamauga, GA

WDEF

Vehicle Fire Spreads to Home in East Brainerd

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Fire Department reported that they responded to a house fire on the 16-hundred block Southernwood Drive in East Brainerd. Firefighters say that a vehicle caught on fire and the fire spread to the house. The fire department was able to put out the fire quickly, limiting damage as the fire only went up the vinyl siding and into the attic of the house. No injuries were reported.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

“Fire Up The Fields” Lights Up Sculpture Fields

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The night was bright at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park on Saturday Night. The annual “Fire Up Thé Fields Sculpture Burn” Saw a 40 foot sculpture crafted by renown artist Andrew Nigh burned to the ground to great applause. The event, inspired in part by Burning Man, is designed to bring awareness to the Sculpture Fields which has only been open since 2016 since it was converted from a city dump.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Crash kills beloved Chattanooga native, celebrity Leslie Jordan

LOS ANGELES — A crash has killed beloved actor, comedian and Chattanooga native Leslie Jordan, according to a report published on TMZ Monday afternoon. The Associated Press later confirmed the story. We're working to learn more details. The outlet quotes law enforcement as saying "Jordan was driving in Hollywood...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WINCHESTER, TN
smliv.com

'Red back hymnal' singing scheduled

A hymnal singing will be held at the Polk County Show Barn, located in Benton, Tennessee. The singing is Wednesday, November 16, from 6-8 p.m. Led by singers from First Baptist Church of Benton and Ocoee Church of God, the singing will rely on music from the familiar "red-back" church hymnal.
BENTON, TN
erienewsnow.com

eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests October 17-23

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 17-23. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Man Killed in Highway 153 Hit-and-Run

Chattanooga Police are asking that anyone with information about the early morning incident to call them. About 2 A.M. police responded to 5400 block of highway 153 on a report of a pedestrian struck. On their arrival, the man was pronounced deceased. The identify and age of the victim was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

Subligna Man Accused Of Assaulting Two Women

A thirty-three-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting two women last Sunday on Nugget Ridge Road in Chattooga County. WZQZ Radio reported that the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stated that Corey Duke Gregory of Subligna was intoxicated when he got into an argument with a woman who was attempting to help another woman whose vehicle had broken down. Gregory allegedly shoved one of the women against the vehicle while a juvenile was inside. Gregory also apparently pushed the other woman to the ground. Gregory was charged with simple battery and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Fire destroys home on Signal Mountain

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN — A family is without a home after officials declare it a total loss following a house fire Sunday morning on Signal Mountain. A homeowner called 911 around 6:24 reporting a fire at their home in the 3300 block of Cloudcrest Trail. The homeowner says they awake to the sound of glass breaking.
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday

A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

One-On-One With Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly

Live here on WUTC, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly joined us for our monthly conversation. We started with homelessness - and a proposal to convert the blighted Airport Inn on Lee Highway into 70 units of permanent supportive housing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Local Leaders Break Ground On New Industrial Park At Former Kordsa/Dupont Facility

Today, local leaders – including Mayors Kelly and Wamp – broke ground on the North River Commerce Center, a much anticipated new industrial park in Chattanooga featuring 800,000 square feet of high-demand Class A commercial, manufacturing, and industrial real estate that will be built on 88 acres surrounding the Kordsa (formerly DuPont) facility, just south of Hixon.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
