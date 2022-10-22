A thirty-three-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting two women last Sunday on Nugget Ridge Road in Chattooga County. WZQZ Radio reported that the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stated that Corey Duke Gregory of Subligna was intoxicated when he got into an argument with a woman who was attempting to help another woman whose vehicle had broken down. Gregory allegedly shoved one of the women against the vehicle while a juvenile was inside. Gregory also apparently pushed the other woman to the ground. Gregory was charged with simple battery and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO