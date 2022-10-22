ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Habra, CA

Family of man killed during carjacking calls for AG Rob Bonta to investigate LAPD's handling of case

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425uus_0iiPDnaa00

Family of man killed during carjacking calls for AG Rob Bonta to investigate LAPD's handling of case 02:18

The family of the man tragically killed when he was dragged behind his own vehicle , which had just been stolen from him, in the midst of a wild police chase is calling for independent investigation due to their displeasure with how the investigation has been handled thus far.

On Friday they gathered to hold a news conference requesting that California Attorney General Rob Bonta launch an independent investigation, as they believe Los Angeles Police Department officers mishandled the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dh0xH_0iiPDnaa00
End of pursuit in Inglewood

Their loved one, 63-year-old La Habra resident Larry Walker, was killed on Oct. 13 when his car was stolen from him by Joshua Reneau, who was in the process of running from police. While leading them on a chase, Reneau, wanted on suspicion of murder at the time, crashed into Walker's vehicle. He got out of one car and forced his way into the other, attempting to remove Walker from behind the steering wheel so he could continue to run.

During the process of trying to get out of the vehicle, Walker became tied up in the seatbelt. As Reneau attempted to flee, Walker was dragged behind his car for more than two miles, killing him.

Walker's family paid their respects on Friday, releasing a bunch of balloons to the sky as they shouted, "We love you, Larry!"

His daughter, Jamien, said that he was on his way to pick something up to eat after finishing up work for the day when the incident occurred.

"My dad, he's an amazing man," she said. "I hate he had to go through that. I hate that he had to go through that. He did not deserve that."

As she and her family continue to seek justice for Walker, they're looking for a more in depth investigation into the moments that led up to his death.

"I do still hold Joshua responsible for what happened to my father. But the operation LAPD was conducting, it was a failed operation that they were surveilling him," she said. "I believe the LAPD was negligent in the operation they conducted. They did contribute."

Walker leaves behind two daughters and one son, who will remember him as the compassionate man that owned and operated a series of care centers that provide support services for people with disabilities and behavioral and psychiatric issues.

"He had a lot of love in his heart and he wouldn't think twice to help somebody," said his son, Edward.

"Me, my brother and sister, we are still here and we will continue to let his legacy live on," Jamien said.

On top of the press conference, community activists came together to pen a letter for Bonta on behalf of the family, hoping that he can shed some additional light on the situation.

LAPD was unavailable for comment.

Comments / 3

theRealest
1d ago

Why not seek the death penalty for the guy who car jacked him🤔 demand Gascon to do his job and stop releasing criminals

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Los Angeles meat market

One man is dead and two others were hospitalized after a bloody shooting at a meat market in South Central Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street near a meat market. Three people were shot outside of the business, the Los Angeles Police Department said. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Armed robbers hit Mid-City Roscoe’s Chicken N Waffles

LOS ANGELES – Six armed suspects staged a hold-up Saturday afternoon at a Mid-City business and fled in two vehicles. The robbery was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Cruz could not confirm broadcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot to death on street in Pomona

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Pomona. The shooting is reported to have occurred Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m. Pomona Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. They were initially dispatched to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. Detectives are working to determine motive and to locate a suspect. Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

‘Shots fired’ call leads to officer involved shooting in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A man was shot in Inglewood after officers responded to a call at the U.S. Vets housing complex. An officer-involved shooting occurred in the 700 block of S. Hindry Avenue late Saturday night, when Inglewood police were called to the area to investigate multiple ‘shots fired’ reports.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Girlfriend arrested in man’s stabbing death in Compton

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly stabbing and says the victim’s girlfriend has been arrested. The stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 900 block of North Essey Avenue in Compton. Deputies responded to the area and found a man inside his home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He […]
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Compton: LASD

COMPTON, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Compton Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim - a man in his 20s - with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.
COMPTON, CA
Key News Network

Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead

Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
ROSEMEAD, CA
foxla.com

Man shot dead in Oxnard; suspect sought

OXNARD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Oxnard after a man was shot dead Saturday night. It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive. According to police, the 36-year-old victim died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. No other...
OXNARD, CA
Key News Network

2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park

Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]
CBS LA

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting inside store in South Los Angeles

One person was killed and two others were injured when shots were fired inside a store in South Los Angeles. Police said the shooting unfolded inside Royalty Market in the 6200 block of S. San Pedro Street on Sunday morning. It was there that authorities arrived to locate the victims. One person had died, while two others were hospitalized in stable condition. Three suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made. What led up to the shooting remains unclear. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

2 Los Angeles County men accused of shooting guard during armored car robbery

A pair of men from Los Angeles County were arrested Friday on federal charges stemming from the armed robbery of an armored car in West Carson earlier this week. Federal authorities arrested San Pedro resident Gregory James, 47, and Compton resident Lamond Akins, 30, on charges related to a Hobbs Act robbery — meaning it’s a robbery affecting interstate or international commerce — and discharging a gun during a violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a news release.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while struggling for control of handgun

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday. The two had been arguing at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of South Main Street and West 39th Street when the victim pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued between the two over the weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Catalytic converter theft interrupted by alert Westminster resident

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – On Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 7:00 AM, Westminster Police Officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft in progress in the area of 13500 Hoover street in the City of Westminster. A female subject was seen underneath a vehicle using a saw to remove a catalytic converter while a male subject stood watch. A witness recognized the sound of the saw and called 911.
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
25K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy