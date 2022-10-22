ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard reveals what he said to DeAndre Ayton in viral clip during Suns-Portland

With 1.2 seconds left in overtime, Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkic fouled Deandre Ayton to send the Phoenix Sun’s center to the free throw line. The Blazers had just taken a two-point lead following Anfernee Simons drilling a hook shot but Ayton had a chance to send the game to a second overtime. Damian Lillard, who finished the game with 41 points, walked over to Ayton at the charity stripe and asked him a simple question.
PHOENIX, AZ
SB Nation

LeBron James bricked a logo 3 so badly people are calling it the worst shot of his career

If there’s one thing to know about the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-2023 season, it’s that they absolutely cannot shoot. This is a cardinal sin when building a team around LeBron James. While James has been otherwise incredible to start season No. 20, he’s also struggling to shoot the ball from deep. Maybe his teammates are rubbing off on him in a bad way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns Slim Betting Favorites Over Clippers

The Phoenix Suns are -1.5 point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on SI Sportsbook, making this the third straight game to open the season with the Suns as favorites. The Suns, 1-1 on the year, travel to play their first Pacific division matchup with a Clippers team that hopes to remain undefeated after previously defeating the Lakers and Kings.
PHOENIX, AZ
Centre Daily

Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
DALLAS, TX

