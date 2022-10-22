Read full article on original website
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
BREAKING: 2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
The NBA has announced that Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic have been suspended after the altercation that took place in Saturday night's game between the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land 3 Players If They Trade Russell Westbrook To The Dallas Mavericks In A 3-Team Deal
Los Angeles Lakers could make a big move regarding Russell Westbrook in a 3-team deal with Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is 'starting to show the player he can be'
The start of the 2022-23 NBA season was always set up to be a monumental challenge for Ben Simmons, who is having to adapt on the fly to a team he’s never played with before competitively, while returning from offseason surgery and a massive layoff since his last appearances in the league.
NBA Fans In Shock After Luka Doncic Leads Dallas Mavericks To Blowout Win Over Grizzlies: “Luka Fathered Ja”
NBA fans blasted Ja Morant and Co. as they suffered an embarrassing 41-point defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic led Dallas Mavericks.
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined as 'Doomsday' Defense Moves to Lions
It will be a strength versus a strength on Sunday, as the explosive Detroit Lions offense visits an elite Dallas Cowboys defense.
Damian Lillard reveals what he said to DeAndre Ayton in viral clip during Suns-Portland
With 1.2 seconds left in overtime, Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkic fouled Deandre Ayton to send the Phoenix Sun’s center to the free throw line. The Blazers had just taken a two-point lead following Anfernee Simons drilling a hook shot but Ayton had a chance to send the game to a second overtime. Damian Lillard, who finished the game with 41 points, walked over to Ayton at the charity stripe and asked him a simple question.
SB Nation
LeBron James bricked a logo 3 so badly people are calling it the worst shot of his career
If there’s one thing to know about the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-2023 season, it’s that they absolutely cannot shoot. This is a cardinal sin when building a team around LeBron James. While James has been otherwise incredible to start season No. 20, he’s also struggling to shoot the ball from deep. Maybe his teammates are rubbing off on him in a bad way.
Yardbarker
Suns Slim Betting Favorites Over Clippers
The Phoenix Suns are -1.5 point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on SI Sportsbook, making this the third straight game to open the season with the Suns as favorites. The Suns, 1-1 on the year, travel to play their first Pacific division matchup with a Clippers team that hopes to remain undefeated after previously defeating the Lakers and Kings.
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors both likely have no interest in this hypothetical Draymond Green trade
Centre Daily
Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
CBS Sports
LeBron James said Lakers can't shoot, and a historically bad start to season has confirmed as much
After a season-opening loss to the Warriors in which the Lakers missed 30 of their 40 3-point attempts, LeBron James morphed into Captain Obvious when he offered the following quote: "To be completely honest, we're not a team constructed of great shooting. It's not like we're sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team."
Lakers teammate had show of support for Russell Westbrook at practice
Russell Westbrook is getting a show of support from a player who has only been his teammate for a few months. New Lakers swingman Juan Toscano-Anderson went viral over his gesture for Westbrook on Saturday. After team practice, Toscano-Anderson was seen wearing Westbrook’s jersey. Take a look. Toscano-Anderson, who...
Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott on Dak Prescott's return 'Good To Have Him Back'
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is looking forward to having Dak Prescott back on Sunday against Detroit.
Micah Parsons 'Superpower' - & 'Father-Son Talk' with Coach Dan Quinn - Pushes Cowboys Over Lions
"We just had that father-son talk ... and he challenged me and I told him, 'If you challenge me I’ll never let you down.” - Cowboys star Micah Parsons on coach Dan Quinn.
Skip Bayless goes off on Darvin Ham for his handling of Westbrook
After losing their season opener to the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers returned home to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Although they played well defensively, holding a talented Clippers team to 103 points, they couldn’t produce offensively and lost by six points. Perhaps the worst...
