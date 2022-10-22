Read full article on original website
Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
Fayetteville community still in shock after teen's shooting death: 'We are extremely sadden'
She was a student at 71st High School. Cumberland County Schools.
Raleigh police investigating shooting after gunshot victim comes to Emergency Room
Investigators said the shooting is not random.
Police investigate deadly Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the...
Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
20-year-old accused of murder after fatal shooting in North Raleigh
Raleigh Police officers did not locate the victim until about 20 minutes after they arrived on the scene Sunday afternoon.
Teenage daughter of Fayetteville city councilwoman fatally shot
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a 10th grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
Three charged in violent home invasion robbery
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged three individuals following a violent robbery where two shots were fired. On Sunday, Oct. 22, deputies responded to a residence on Church Street in East Rockingham in reference to a potential robbery. The victim stated that a female knocked...
1 hurt in crash between Raleigh fire engine, motorcycle, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash between a Raleigh fire engine and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. At about 1:08 p.m., officers said they were called to the 4400 block of Six Forks Road to find a motorcyclist hurt from the crash. The...
Man found with gun, drugs, stolen trailers, ATV in Hope Mills, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a man in Cumberland County after finding him with stolen items and drugs in Hope Mills Saturday. Deputies said they issued a search warrant on the 1700 block of Smokey Canyon Drive, where they seized multiple stolen items. According...
East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
North Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A suspended North Carolina sheriff has resigned in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced Monday. Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether Jody...
East Wake High School On Lockdown Following Fight
Wake County Public Schools informed parents of a lockdown at East Wake High today, following reports of a fight on campus Monday, Oct. 2.
Mass shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital with family by her side
RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people. Gardner's still in critical condition. Family and friends have been by her side day and night. Her niece said she just had one...
‘Way too fast’: Teen driving nearly 100 mph crashes into home near Zebulon, displacing family, NC trooper says
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen driver traveling about 100 mph crashed into a home in Johnston County late Friday night, displacing at least five members of a family who live there, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to...
Friends and Family of CJ graduate killed in Raleigh mass shooting gather to honor her life
Friends and Family of Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 13th, gathered to remember and honor her life tonight at a park she spent a lot of time at growing up. Connors was on her porch talking to a neighbor when she...
Raleigh teen's rampage began when he fatally shot his brother, according to new report
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police...
