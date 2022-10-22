Read full article on original website
Victor Lara
2d ago
The man did his part in the NFL he was a great player and new to walk away with his head up high with no regrets.
Reply(3)
68
Rando Calrissian
2d ago
hopefully he has no lingering health issues. as a Seahawk fan I hated seeing him but on a human level I hope he goes on to enjoy life . a lot of these guys are football players first for so long they don't know what else to do when they're done
Reply
15
Frank Gibson
2d ago
He is not physically able to play! Arthritis in the knees will hamper your career for sure!
Reply(3)
35
Comments / 127