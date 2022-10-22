Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Pumpkin Dunk provides new fall tradition for kids
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Leisure Services provided a unique fall activity for kids. The Pumpkin Dunk was a splash at the Westgate Wellness Pool. Lifeguards throw pumpkins into the pool for kids to jump in and fish out. Parents joined in on the fun showing the little ones how the pumpkins could keep them afloat. The Halloween mood was set with a smoke machine and spider and skeleton decorations.
wdhn.com
Ariton honors local blues musicians by renaming streets
ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — Family members of J.W Warren and Willie Mae Thornton known as ‘Big Mama’ was overjoyed to see the small city of Ariton pay respect to some of their own pioneers in blues music. “Big Mama Thornton wasn’t known widely in this area she...
WSFA
2022 National Peanut Festival Schedule
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There is a slate filled with fun events for this year’s National Peanut Festival that you don’t want to miss. Our schedule will highlight the major events happening each day throughout this year’s festival, so if you want to see the full schedule including admission prices and anything else, you can go check out that at the NPF website linked here.
WSFA
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What can easily be seen as a holiday for children to dress in costume and indulge in sweets can turn dangerous in seconds. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said he was six years old when he went to a trick-or-treat fair with his mom that had one rule: don’t eat or take any candy.
wtvy.com
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention monsters, witches, and ghouls: grab your Jack-o-Lantern buckets and pillow cases, Halloween is just around the corner. Throw on your best costume and get ready to trick or treat! Here is a list of when cities are observing Halloween and holding trick or treat hours!
wvtm13.com
Cake batter, icing and a dream: How Dean's Dream Cakes is turning heads
Down home and down the street, the small southern town breathes goodness. Brenda Gantt is taking us back to a simpler time-- a time of biscuits and wholesomeness and simplicity. And right down the road, there’s more good food that has been an Andalusia staple for the past 28 years....
elba-clipper.com
Miss Elba named second runner up at Miss National Peanut Festival
Miss Elba Zalie McKelvy was named 2nd Runner Up in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant, held last Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, in Dothan, Ala. She also was in the ‘Top 5’ for the categories of verbal communications, stage presence/gown, and interview. Also, Miss New Brockton Taylor Williams was in the ‘Top 5’ for the Knowledge of Peanuts category, and Miss Zion Chapel Ella Jordan Saunders received the Brittany Shepherd Pugh Legacy Scholarship award.
WSFA
MPS students work with TV actors during workshop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools students were left starstruck Saturday after participating in an acting workshop at Carver High School. Actors Patricia Rae and J. Alex Brinson from Oprah Winfrey Network drama series “All Rise” provided feedback to students after they performed monologues on stage. “When...
Troy Messenger
Pike County Fair opens tonight
The Pike County Fair opens tonight at the Pike County Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 231 south of Troy and will run through Saturday. The Pike County Fairgrounds were a-buzz Monday with early morning activity. Carnival rides were arriving and workers were getting the rides and amusements in place for opening night.
WSFA
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm pipe installation on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — MidSouth Construction will begin installing a storm pipe across the McDonald’s at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. On Monday, October 24th, a storm pipe will be installed across from the McDonald’s and Shops on the Circle at the traffic light. The installation will include the construction of a concrete junction box within the driveway.
Troy Messenger
Pike County School System will hold Parent Expo Oct. 27
The Pike County School System will hold its Parent Expo at the Pike County Cattleman’s Complex on Thursday, October 27, 2022, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Parents are invited to come and learn about the many aspects of Pike County Schools and visit with community partners. A Fun Zone will be set up for children of all ages and will include games, music, face painting and more.
wdhn.com
Two cold fronts bringing rain chances this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We can expect mostly sunny skies once again as we begin a new work week on a pretty pleasant note! After starting off the morning chilly, we’ll warm up nicely, rising into the low 80s during the afternoon hours. Our first of two cold...
Andalusia Star News
Lowery, Kelley set December wedding
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wtvy.com
Jefferson Davis @ Enterprise | 2022 Week 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Jefferson Davis takes on Enterprise. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week
A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.
wtvy.com
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
wdhn.com
Water fight! Where did Dothan’s tower place?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The results are in. The water tank at Water World won fourth place in the Tnemec Tank of the Tank contest. There were 11 tanks chosen by a board of water tower enthusiasts and one chosen by the vote of the people. Tnemec, a manufacturer...
Dothan, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Dothan. The Providence Christian School basketball team will have a game with G.W. Long High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00. The Ariton High School basketball team will have a game with Northside Methodist Academy on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
Comments / 0