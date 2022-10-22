Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake outlines how she’d keep elections clean and fair
PHOENIX – The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission televised the gubernatorial event with Republican Kari Lake on Sunday and the candidate laid out her plan for how she believes elections will be kept clean and fair. Moderated by KTAR News 92.3 FM and AZTV7 host Mike Broomhead, Lake was...
A 2022 warning from Arizona amid reports of voter intimidation
Amid expectations of high turnout this year, there's also the fear that some voters could be dissuaded from participating.
MSNBC
'This is what violence is': Arizona voters cite voter intimidation ahead of tight races
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Democratic candidate for Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, to discuss his tight race against 2020 election denier, Mark Finchem. The former Maricopa Country recorder discusses the threats he faced during the 2020 election and the recent reports of voter intimidation facing early Arizona voters Oct. 24, 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor Candidate Kari Lake interviewed one-on-one following debate drama
The pre-recorded Q&A aired on the night of Sunday, Oct. 23. The interview happened instead of a debate after Democrat Katie Hobbs refused to take part. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has the details.
Arizona officials ‘deeply concerned’ by armed ‘vigilantes’ at ballot drop box
Arizona officials on Saturday sounded alarms about voter safety after two armed individuals deemed “vigilantes” dressed in tactical gear were found outside a Maricopa County ballot drop box Friday evening. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and...
Katie Hobbs Defends Not Debating Kari Lake In Tight Arizona Governor's Race
Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, defended her choice by arguing that it doesn't make a difference to voters.
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes battle for Arizona AG seat
In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're talking with Arizona Attorney General hopefuls Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes. The Republican and Democrat candidates cover issues regarding abortion, gun rights, border issues, the fentanyl crisis. Part 1: GOP candidate Hamadeh details why his military and legal experience makes him the best fit for the role. He says he knows how to deal with foreign governments as well as domestic entities, like the DOJ and such. Part 2: Mayes, a former Republican turned Democrat, says she has fought for consumers throughout her career at the Arizona Corporation Commission and protected consumers from big monopolies. She says the state's constitution itself protects a woman's right to privacy, and she says that includes a right to choose to have an abortion. She says, if elected, she will reverse the current AG's opinion for a near-total abortion ban, which was based on a legal matter in the late 1800s.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Chairman Halts School Vaccine Mandates
In response to the CDC adding COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of recommended vaccines for children, paving the way for a national COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids in public schools and public universities, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. The CDC, in a politicized fashion, has added...
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 21-23
PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials condemned the use of tactical gear and armed weapons at ballot drop boxes, Gov. Doug Ducey filed a lawsuit in federal court defending the state’s use of shipping containers at the southern border and a couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box.
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred
Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred. Undeterred by efforts from the Biden administration to reverse the progress of Arizona’s Border Barrier, Governor Doug Ducey today committed to moving forward with the mission. Moments ago, the state of Arizona filed a lawsuit seeking the courts to...
foodcontessa.com
Early Voters in Arizona’s Midterm Elections Have Reported Being Harassed by Poll Observers
A voter in Maricopa County, Arizona, says that while they were watching a ballot drop box, a group of people took pictures of them and their wife after they put their ballots in the box and followed them, calling them “mules.”. Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the Arizona secretary...
AZFamily
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Voters rank quality of candidates, direction state is heading
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family has partnered with HighGround, the oldest public affairs firm in the state, to take a closer look at the biggest races in this year’s midterm election and possible outcomes by polling voters. About the Survey. The survey was conducted among likely...
Valley voter guide for the 2022 Arizona General Election
The 2022 General Election is quickly approaching. Here are key dates, candidate profiles for many of the major races, and other things voters should know before heading to the polls.
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.”. “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness...
ABC 15 News
New voter intimidation complaint filed, ‘ballot watcher’ says he's with Clean Elections USA
MESA — A voter has filed a voter intimidation complaint accusing ‘camo clad people’ of taking pictures while dropping off an early ballot outside the Maricopa County election headquarters. The complaint is one of two new voter intimidation complaints the Arizona Secretary of State has received in...
AZFamily
Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
kjzz.org
Arizona's Citizens Clean Elections Commission says group watching drop boxes can't use similar name
Arizona's Citizens Clean Elections Commission was created by voters in 1998 to help ensure the integrity of elections. But now a grass-roots group alleging fraud in the 2020 election has adopted a similar name — and is patrolling drop boxes throughout Maricopa County. The state’s commission wants to bar...
ABC 15 News
Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?
MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
Wave of new Americans could play key role in Arizona midterm election
More than 64,000 immigrants gained citizenship in Arizona since 2016, according to a report last month by a coalition of immigrant, labor and voting rights groups.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona AG Brnovich Works to Protect Children From Unlawful COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to keep the COVID-19 vaccine off the list of childhood immunizations and out of the Vaccines for Children Program (VFC). “Every month, it seems that we hear more revealing details about COVID-19 and strong critiques...
