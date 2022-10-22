ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes battle for Arizona AG seat

In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're talking with Arizona Attorney General hopefuls Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes. The Republican and Democrat candidates cover issues regarding abortion, gun rights, border issues, the fentanyl crisis. Part 1: GOP candidate Hamadeh details why his military and legal experience makes him the best fit for the role. He says he knows how to deal with foreign governments as well as domestic entities, like the DOJ and such. Part 2: Mayes, a former Republican turned Democrat, says she has fought for consumers throughout her career at the Arizona Corporation Commission and protected consumers from big monopolies. She says the state's constitution itself protects a woman's right to privacy, and she says that includes a right to choose to have an abortion. She says, if elected, she will reverse the current AG's opinion for a near-total abortion ban, which was based on a legal matter in the late 1800s.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Arizona Freedom Caucus Chairman Halts School Vaccine Mandates

In response to the CDC adding COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of recommended vaccines for children, paving the way for a national COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids in public schools and public universities, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. The CDC, in a politicized fashion, has added...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 21-23

PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials condemned the use of tactical gear and armed weapons at ballot drop boxes, Gov. Doug Ducey filed a lawsuit in federal court defending the state’s use of shipping containers at the southern border and a couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred

Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred. Undeterred by efforts from the Biden administration to reverse the progress of Arizona’s Border Barrier, Governor Doug Ducey today committed to moving forward with the mission. Moments ago, the state of Arizona filed a lawsuit seeking the courts to...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?

MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
ARIZONA STATE

