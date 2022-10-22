Family calls for justice after carjacking victim was dragged and killed during Inglewood pursuit

A memorial was held on Friday for a man who was killed after being carjacked and dragged by a murder suspect in Inglewood.

At the memorial, family members honored the victim, Larry Walker, 63, remembering his life and legacy along with his commitment to giving back to those in need.

Friends and family gathered in downtown Los Angeles to release balloons in Larry’s memory.

But the family is also seeking justice, calling for an independent investigation into Larry’s death by the California Attorney General’s Office.

Larry was killed by a murder suspect during a police chase in Inglewood on Oct. 13. The suspect allegedly carjacked Larry during the pursuit and dragged his body for miles while it was still pinned underneath his vehicle.

Family calls for justice after Larry Walker, a carjacking victim, was dragged and killed during Inglewood pursuit on Oct. 13, 2022. (Walker Family)

Police arrested the suspect, Joshua Reneau, 31, for charges in Larry’s death along with another previous charge.

“My dad was such a great man,” said Jamien Walker, Larry’s daughter. “He gave back to his community. He loved his family.”

Gaynell Walker, Larry’s wife of over 30 years, described her grief during the memorial. “Without him, just sitting in the living room is hard. Just sitting in the kitchen is hard.”

“The whole community is missing out,” added Gaynell.

Participants at Morning Sky, an Inglewood facility for adults with disabilities, are also hurting. Larry helped run the center and was a notable figure there. Participants could be seen in tears.

“This loss really hurt me because there’s a lot of people that claim to love you and care for you and be there for you, but this man really did,” said Tiffanie Brown, Larry’s friend.

Larry’s family says the Los Angeles Police Department needs to be held accountable.

“I do hold the man that killed my father responsible, but the operation and the way they attempted to apprehend that man was negligent,” said Jamien.

“At some point, you should have called that chase off,” said Hope Davis, Larry’s sister in law. “You should’ve called it off.”

The family says they aren’t considering pressing charges against the LAPD at the moment, as they’re focused on healing and trying to prevent this from happening to another family.

They did however, send a letter to the California Attorney General’s Office asking for an independent investigation. LAPD did not have a statement or response when KTLA reached out.

The suspect remains in custody and is facing multiple charges including murder.

