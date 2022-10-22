Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Kotek stops in Eugene for campaign, meets with UO students to promote reproductive rights
EUGENE, Ore. — Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek began the second leg of her "get out the vote" tours in Eugene on Monday, pushing for reproductive rights. After wrapping up her "Fighting for Working Families" tour, Kotek visited the Democratic party headquarters and the University of Oregon as part of her "Defending our Reproductive Rights" tour. Kotek is focusing on the differences between her stance on abortion and her main opponent, Republican Christine Drazan.
nbc16.com
Oregon non-profits weigh in on potential statewide impact of proposed Portland camping ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just a few days, Mayor Ted Wheeler will bring several proposals related to the homeless crisis to Portland's city council. That includes a ban on unsanctioned camping, directing those campers to designated sites instead. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Portland community groups voice optimism and concern around...
Eye on Northwest Politics: Christine Drazan one-on-one
Christine Drazan could become Oregon's first Republican governor since Vic Atiyeh was the state's chief executive from 1979-1987.
nbc16.com
Oregon gubernatorial candidates address a lack of data on homelessness
SALEM, Ore. — A recent survey found that homelessness is the top concern for Oregonians, and all three candidates for governor have made it a central part of their platforms. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan have both been vocal about the need to better understand why...
Readers respond: A ‘no’ on Measure 112
Oregon voters are being reassured that if they vote for Measure 112, this will result in nothing more than a little “political correction” to Oregon’s irremediable racist past. The measure would amend the state’s version of the 13th Amendment by removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment.
yachatsnews.com
The Oregon governor’s race: Three candidates offer three different approaches to climate-related issues
Oregon’s gubernatorial race pits three candidates with two climate philosophies and asks one policy question to voters in November:. Wildfires loom, groundwater is disappearing and the tenor of Oregon’s response to the most destructive symptoms of human-caused climate change hinges on a tight contest for the governor’s chair.
'I came here because Oregon is dangerously close to flipping red': Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Tina Kotek in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Candidates in Oregon are pushing their platforms and working hard to win over voters in the final stretch before Election Day. Part of that strategy includes appearances and endorsements from big name politicians, which is especially true when it comes to Oregon's race for governor. A...
Lebanon-Express
Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core
Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
Heavy hitters come to Oregon to stump for Kotek
With slightly more than two weeks until Election Day, the Oregon gubernatorial race is attracting both national attention and Democratic heavy-hitters to the campaign trail.
Oregon school performance craters relative to national averages, elementary and middle school math scores rank 6th worst in U.S.
In the latest sign that Oregon children have been failed by leaders and need an intensive educational rescue, new federal test results indicate that the nation’s students experienced staggering instructional setbacks during the pandemic – yet Oregon’s bore an even worse brunt. Scores on the National Assessment...
Opinion: Tolling is coming to I-5, I-205 unless lawmakers reverse course
Occhipinti is a West Linn resident who works in Clackamas. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of converting Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 into pay-for-use toll roads in the Portland area. One might think such a significant action would be carefully studied and openly debated before being put to the voters to decide.
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg, Oregon November Ballots Missing Candidates, Here is What Voters Are Advised To do
The Yamhill County Clerk office has became aware that mistakes are printed on ballots mailed to residents in Newberg, Oregon. These mistakes are specific but voters are encouraged to vote for candidates appearing on their ballot as they normally would and to not leave any fields bank when voting for candidates.
How Oregon’s 3 candidates for governor differ on education
Oregon’s governor serves as the superintendent of public instruction, appoints leaders at the Department of Education and is ultimately responsible for ensuring the state’s students graduate prepared for life after high school. The next woman to hold the job will shape the education of a generation of Oregon...
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
kezi.com
Oregon Humane Society opens Community Veterinary Hospital
Portland, Ore.– For pet-owners who are having a tough time booking a vet appointment, there's a new solution. The Oregon Humane Society is finalizing construction on the largest expansion of programs and services in its 154-year history. The project, called New Road Ahead, began in March 2021 and includes...
Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs
Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
Readers respond: Kotek’s low education standards
Why do we have people running for office that want to dumb down our children? Why are they even on the ballot? Why is The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board endorsing someone who would even consider this? (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16)
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Updates Marijuana Licencing Criteria To Include A Human Trafficking Rule
Today’s requirements for Oregon marijuana licence holders include a new reporting obligation for human trafficking. This Thursday, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved the final rules governing the moratorium on marijuana licences that the legislature passed and that is valid until March 31, 2024. Additionally, the OLCC adopted regulations on Wednesday mandating marijuana licence holders and their staff members to report any suspicions of human or sex trafficking.
Drazan and Kotek were in a close race for Oregon governor. Did the final debate change things?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday night on KGW, the three candidates for Oregon governor met for their fourth and final debate before Election Day. Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson got one last chance to make their case to Oregon voters. The candidates had an...
KDRV
Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements
PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
