Corvallis, OR

nbc16.com

Kotek stops in Eugene for campaign, meets with UO students to promote reproductive rights

EUGENE, Ore. — Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek began the second leg of her "get out the vote" tours in Eugene on Monday, pushing for reproductive rights. After wrapping up her "Fighting for Working Families" tour, Kotek visited the Democratic party headquarters and the University of Oregon as part of her "Defending our Reproductive Rights" tour. Kotek is focusing on the differences between her stance on abortion and her main opponent, Republican Christine Drazan.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon gubernatorial candidates address a lack of data on homelessness

SALEM, Ore. — A recent survey found that homelessness is the top concern for Oregonians, and all three candidates for governor have made it a central part of their platforms. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan have both been vocal about the need to better understand why...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A ‘no’ on Measure 112

Oregon voters are being reassured that if they vote for Measure 112, this will result in nothing more than a little “political correction” to Oregon’s irremediable racist past. The measure would amend the state’s version of the 13th Amendment by removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core

Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Humane Society opens Community Veterinary Hospital

Portland, Ore.– For pet-owners who are having a tough time booking a vet appointment, there's a new solution. The Oregon Humane Society is finalizing construction on the largest expansion of programs and services in its 154-year history. The project, called New Road Ahead, began in March 2021 and includes...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs

Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Kotek’s low education standards

Why do we have people running for office that want to dumb down our children? Why are they even on the ballot? Why is The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board endorsing someone who would even consider this? (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16)
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Updates Marijuana Licencing Criteria To Include A Human Trafficking Rule

Today’s requirements for Oregon marijuana licence holders include a new reporting obligation for human trafficking. This Thursday, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved the final rules governing the moratorium on marijuana licences that the legislature passed and that is valid until March 31, 2024. Additionally, the OLCC adopted regulations on Wednesday mandating marijuana licence holders and their staff members to report any suspicions of human or sex trafficking.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements

PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
OREGON STATE

