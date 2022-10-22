ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
Buckeye nonprofit offers cancer patients free wigs

PHOENIX, AZ
Troopers: Wrong-way drunk driver was 2x over the legal limit when arrested on Loop 202 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is behind bars after allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of 22-year-old Julie Anne Baucom driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they found Baucom still heading the wrong way near Recker Road.
MESA, AZ
Another breezy day in the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly setting his apartment on fire, endangering 6 lives

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after he reportedly lit his apartment on fire and endangered six lives Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., Phoenix police and fire departments got a call about an apartment fire near Thunderbird Road and 19th Ave. When officials arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames, and police found 38-year-old Dominique Begay inside. Begay refused to cooperate with the police and was arrested. The Phoenix fire department put out the fire, treated Begay, and took him to a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
Man arrested after shooting on light rail in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police arrested a suspect who reportedly shot a man on a light rail train in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Officers say 25-year-old Fahim Matar allegedly shot a man on a light rail train near the 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street stop near ASU’s downtown campus. Officers responded to reports of the shooting and found a man with gunshot wounds on the train. Officials took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers did not have an update about his condition on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
15th annual Paul's Car Wash raises over $200K!

PHOENIX, AZ
Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
PHOENIX, AZ
Man dead after shooting at west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a west Phoenix hotel on Saturday evening. Phoenix police investigators say 25-year-old Andrew Ragnoli was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue. Officers got a call reporting the shooting around 8 p.m., and when they arrived, they found Ragnoli with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix area residents flock to the 15th annual Paul's Car Wash!

PHOENIX, AZ
Man hospitalized after shooting near ASU downtown Phoenix campus

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the ASU downtown campus in Phoenix Saturday morning. Phoenix police got a call reporting a shooting that happened near the 1st Ave. and Van Buren Street light rail stop. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. Investigators learned from witnesses that the suspect was a man who fled the scene but was likely in the area. Officers eventually found him and detained him.
PHOENIX, AZ
Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFAMILY | Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail

PHOENIX, AZ

