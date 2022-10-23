ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

'We are all heartbroken': Daughter of Fayetteville councilwoman shot, killed, Mayor says

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2q56_0iiPCR0r00

Fayetteville police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Friday night.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Maitland Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fayetteville Mayor Colvin confirmed Saturday that the victim is the 15-year-old daughter of councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin.

He released a statement to ABC11:

"We are all heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of our colleague's daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with Councilwoman Banks-McLaughlin and her family."

Officials say the people involved were two juveniles who knew each other.

The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically .

Comments / 3

Related
WRAL

Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville high school student had gun, ammo on campus, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at Terry Sanford High School has been charged with having a gun on campus. At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer responded to a call about a weapon on the school’s campus at 2301 Fort Bragg Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Woman arrested on several drug charges in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested on several drug charges Tuesday in Scotland County, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Vickie Davis, 67, of Rockingham, was arrested at a traffic stop Tuesday on Highway 74 in the Laurel Hill area, SCSO said. During the traffic stop, investigators located more than one […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Hoke County High School briefly locked down after suspect fled from police

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said a lockdown was active at Hoke County High School on Wednesday afternoon and has since been lifted. The sheriff’s office said a driver failed to pull over for blue lights and sirens near the intersection of Palmer Street and Laurinburg Road, causing a crash. HCSO said that driver then ran away from the scene. Hoke County High School said in a Facebook post that the suspect ran towards their campus.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy