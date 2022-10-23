'We are all heartbroken': Daughter of Fayetteville councilwoman shot, killed, Mayor says
Fayetteville police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Friday night. Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Maitland Drive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Fayetteville Mayor Colvin confirmed Saturday that the victim is the 15-year-old daughter of councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin. He released a statement to ABC11: "We are all heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of our colleague's daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with Councilwoman Banks-McLaughlin and her family." Officials say the people involved were two juveniles who knew each other. The case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically .
