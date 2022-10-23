'We are all heartbroken': Daughter of Fayetteville councilwoman shot, killed, Mayor says

Fayetteville police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Friday night.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Maitland Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fayetteville Mayor Colvin confirmed Saturday that the victim is the 15-year-old daughter of councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin.

He released a statement to ABC11:

Officials say the people involved were two juveniles who knew each other.

The case remains under active investigation.