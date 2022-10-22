ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search continues for missing 2-year-old girl whose mother was murdered

By Miya Shay via
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

It has been six days since 2-year-old Nadia Reed was last seen alive, four days since her mother Nancy Lee was murdered, and three days since her father Jyron Lee was charged in her mother's death.

On Friday night, the man leading the search for the little girl is ever less hopeful.

"It will be some crazy miracle if she was ever found alive," Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, said. "I'm starting to feel like it would be a miracle if she's every found. I hope I'm wrong. I think the best that we can hope for, is to find a little body and attend a funeral one day next week. But, I'm not very optimistic at this time."

Miller and members of Texas EquuSearch are veterans at this type of search. They gather at a central location, unload their four-wheelers, traversing over urban and rural terrain to help law enforcement find the missing.

The areas surrounding Lee's apartment in Pasadena has not yielded any answers.

"It's pretty obvious they feel there is foul play involved," Miller said, echoing the sentiment of Houston police homicide detectives.

Little Nadia's family is busy planning the funeral of her mother, Nancy Reed.

They did not make it to the search site Friday, but they have started a GoFundMe to help pay funeral expenses. They are expecting to also have to bury little Nadia, if her body is ever found.

RELATED: Foul play expected in search for missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee whose father is charged with murder

Police believe the case of a missing 2-year-old last seen in Pasadena, whose mother is dead and father is charged with murder, is a homicide.

