Read full article on original website
Related
Major update in death of Debbie Collier after daughter’s boyfriend denies chilling claims and says ‘we’re scared’
THE boyfriend of Debbie Collier’s daughter has said the couple had “nothing to do” with the mom’s death and have been left scared. The 59-year-old was mysteriously found dead in a ravine in rural Georgia on September 11 – less than 24 hours after she was seen in a dollar store.
Mother waxes three-year-old daughter’s ‘unibrow’
A mother has revealed that she routinely waxes off her three-year-old daughter’s “unibrow.”Leah Garcia, 31, filmed herself as she removed the hairs between her toddler’s eyebrows, saying she’d rather be “called a bad mom” than let her daughter get bullied.“When I was 10, I took my monobrow into my own hands because I was severely bullied over it from the age of five,” the Texan mother-of-two said.“I’m simply preventing Bliss from being the target of bullies until she’s old enough to stand up for who she is.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pro-choice advert featuring pregnant child released by Mothers Against Greg AbbottWoman left infertile by cancer reveals her friend’s surrogacy to friends and familyProfessional carver creates stunning sculpture out of pumpkin
KTUL
2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl
WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
Stepmom Horrified After Teen Refuses to Be ‘Replacement’ for Deceased Daughter
How far is too far when a person tries to rebuild their family?. There is no greater grief for a parent to suffer than the loss of a child. This can be such a devastating event that many parents may never recover mentally from the loss, and such trauma can often cause the parents to break up because of their shared grief.
"I wanted no part in the deception" Mother evicts daughter's boyfriend's son to avoid being accused of a minor abduction
It is the worst possible scenario for a parent to face. You find out that your daughter has fallen head over heels in love with her new boyfriend, but you believe that he is not a good match for her. After meeting him, despite your best efforts, you find that you simply cannot warm up to him. You have a strong desire to disbelieve her, but she insists that he is a decent human being.However, his actions indicate the complete opposite.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Police showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday following reports that the girl was giving out hundreds of dollars to other students.
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
A dad is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day because he's upset her relationship is allegedly the product of an affair — with a man the woman's sister was seeing, no less. On Reddit, the frustrated father shared he's still reeling from finding...
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
Mum says daughter 'leaked through trousers' after school locked toilets during class
A Shropshire mum has been left appalled by the treatment of her 14-year-old daughter at school. Doting mum Shell shared her teenager’s horrible experience in a recent TikTok video, and judging by the thousands of comments that quickly racked up, her daughter’s school isn’t the only one enforcing strict toilet rules.
iheart.com
WATCH: Daycare Workers In 'Scream' Masks Leave Terrified Toddlers In Tears
A daycare center in Mississippi is under investigation after disturbing videos showed two staff members scaring young children while wearing a mask made popular by the horror movie Scream. The videos showed two masked teachers running around the classroom, laughing as the terrified toddlers screamed and cried. The workers appear...
rsvplive.ie
Young Shauna Flanagan Garwe's mother is numb following tragic death of daughter in Creeslough
Young Shauna Flanagan Garwe's uncle has opened up about the tragic death of his niece. The five-year-old primary school pupil and her father Robert Garwe were killed in the explosion Applegreen filling station in the town of Creeslough in County Donegal last Friday afternoon. Killian said that his sister, the...
Daily Beast
Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search
As the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar. Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.
American parents refuse to let daughter study because she is a 'girl'
A family is usually a safe place where one isn’t differentiated and loved equally. But some families, due to their orthodox beliefs, treat their daughters differently from their sons.
BBC
Andrew Cawker death: Mother did nothing to protect son, court told
A mother whose toddler was killed by her boyfriend did "nothing to protect him", the Old Bailey has heard. Andrew Cawker died in July 2019 after sustaining "unexplained injuries" while being cared for by 24-year-old Scott Coombe. Coombe, of Petts Wood, previously admitted manslaughter and child cruelty, and to assaulting...
My Sister Is Refusing to Pay for Her Kids on Vacation—What Should I Do?
"Now her kids are 12 and 14, we had to rent a house with more bedrooms, because they have hit puberty and need their privacy, which costs more."
Black Woman Dragged Off Bus and Viciously Beat By Teens While Bus Driver Watches, Speaks Out
A woman is speaking out after a now-viral cell phone video captured a group of teens viciously assaulting and throwing her off of a Washington D.C. bus. In an exclusive interview with news outlet FOX 5, the victim stated the attack was brought forth after reportedly asking the group of teens sitting nearby her to stop using foul language.
Mom 'Kicks Daughter Out' After She Pawns Family Heirlooms to Party
Are there some actions by a child that are just unforgivable?. When it comes to family, and in particular a person's children, there are a lot of things that can be forgiven and a lot of second chances to be handed out when a child makes a big mistake.
Two Teens Fall Out of Third-Story School Window During Snapchat-Fueled Fight Over Girl
A brawl between two students in Ohio could have been deadly after the teens fell through a third-story window and hit the ground. The incident took place at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School in St. Bernard, Ohio. Luckily, the two students walked away with non-life threatening injuries. The school district...
Comments / 0