Chandler, AZ

AZFamily

Troopers: Wrong-way drunk driver was 2x over the legal limit when arrested on Loop 202 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is behind bars after allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of 22-year-old Julie Anne Baucom driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they found Baucom still heading the wrong way near Recker Road.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Another breezy day in the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa temporarily halts westbound traffic, ADOT says

MESA, Ariz. - Westbound lanes of Loop 202 in Mesa reopened following a fiery crash Sunday afternoon that killed a person, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says. "The vehicle reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Rd and erupted in flames. One occupant was trapped," the Arizona Department of Public Safety says. "The cause of the collision is unknown."
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested after allegedly setting his apartment on fire, endangering 6 lives

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after he reportedly lit his apartment on fire and endangered six lives Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., Phoenix police and fire departments got a call about an apartment fire near Thunderbird Road and 19th Ave. When officials arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames, and police found 38-year-old Dominique Begay inside. Begay refused to cooperate with the police and was arrested. The Phoenix fire department put out the fire, treated Begay, and took him to a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after shooting on light rail in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police arrested a suspect who reportedly shot a man on a light rail train in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Officers say 25-year-old Fahim Matar allegedly shot a man on a light rail train near the 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street stop near ASU’s downtown campus. Officers responded to reports of the shooting and found a man with gunshot wounds on the train. Officials took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers did not have an update about his condition on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Suspect in light rail shooting identified by police

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the man that they arrested in connection with a shooting on the Valley Metro light rail that took place Saturday morning. Authorities said that man, Fahim Matar, was arrested without incident. According to reports, officers responded to the light rail train station near...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman hospitalized after three cars crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been hospitalized after a triple car crash that happened Sunday in north Phoenix. Phoenix police said that they got a call about a crash near 12th Street and Harmont Drive. When officers showed up to the scene, they found a minor accident between two cars. While drivers were exchanging information, a third car crashed into the two vehicles.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One dead after fiery crash on the Loop 202 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died after a vehicle caught fire following a crash in Mesa Sunday afternoon. Around 4:15 p.m., rescue crews were called out to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit for a reported accident. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that the vehicle crashed into the wall under the Broadway Road overpass and caught fire. One person was trapped in the car and died.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

DPS trooper dragged by driver during traffic stop near State Route 303

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was dragged by a driver in Peoria early Sunday morning. DPS officials say that a trooper was attempting to stop a car near State Route 303 and Happy Valley Road. The driver of the vehicle tried to speed away, dragging the trooper until they were able to get away. Eventually, other DPS troopers were able to stop the car and arrest the driver.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting at west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a west Phoenix hotel on Saturday evening. Phoenix police investigators say 25-year-old Andrew Ragnoli was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue. Officers got a call reporting the shooting around 8 p.m., and when they arrived, they found Ragnoli with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman rescued off Papago Park trail by Phoenix, Tempe Fire rescue crews

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An injured woman was rescued off of Papago Park mountain trail by Phoenix and Tempe fire rescue crews Sunday morning. A 32-year-old woman called 911, reporting that she had hurt herself and had collapsed on the mountain, unable to get off of the trail. Technical rescue crews started heading up the trail around 9 a.m. and found the woman. Officials say she may have broken her ankle but was otherwise okay.
PHOENIX, AZ

