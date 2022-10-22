Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Troopers: Wrong-way drunk driver was 2x over the legal limit when arrested on Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is behind bars after allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of 22-year-old Julie Anne Baucom driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they found Baucom still heading the wrong way near Recker Road.
AZFamily
Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix
EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail. Updated: 13...
1 person dies after car crashes into wall, erupts into flames on Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — One person is dead after a fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa caused the westbound lanes to temporarily close, Arizona DOT said. Officials say the car reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Road and erupted into flames. One person was reportedly trapped in the...
AZFamily
Possible voter intimidation being investigated in Maricopa County
Whether you're buying used or new, there are some things you need to know before you ditch the gas pump for a plug-in. ARMLS data also shows monthly home sales are down 29% in the Phoenix metro area, compared to last September. Buckeye nonprofit offers cancer patients free wigs. Updated:...
AZFamily
Woman dead after being shot by teen playing with gun at Mesa mall, police say
The Arizona secretary of state’s office has referred to the U.S. Department of Justice and Arizona attorney general’s office a report of voter intimidation. Whether you're buying used or new, there are some things you need to know before you ditch the gas pump for a plug-in. Potential...
AZFamily
Another breezy day in the Valley
EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix. A man is dead, and seven others are hurt after a shooting in a southwest Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Possible voter intimidation...
AZFamily
Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa temporarily halts westbound traffic, ADOT says
MESA, Ariz. - Westbound lanes of Loop 202 in Mesa reopened following a fiery crash Sunday afternoon that killed a person, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says. "The vehicle reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Rd and erupted in flames. One occupant was trapped," the Arizona Department of Public Safety says. "The cause of the collision is unknown."
Motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant leaves 2 dead, Peoria police say
PEORIA, Ariz — Two people riding a motorcycle are dead following a crash with a vehicle in the Lake Pleasant area, Peoria police said. According to police reports, the crash happened sometime Saturday morning near Lake Pleasant Parkway and State Road 74. The cause of the crash is currently...
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly setting his apartment on fire, endangering 6 lives
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after he reportedly lit his apartment on fire and endangered six lives Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., Phoenix police and fire departments got a call about an apartment fire near Thunderbird Road and 19th Ave. When officials arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames, and police found 38-year-old Dominique Begay inside. Begay refused to cooperate with the police and was arrested. The Phoenix fire department put out the fire, treated Begay, and took him to a nearby hospital.
AZFamily
Man arrested after shooting on light rail in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police arrested a suspect who reportedly shot a man on a light rail train in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Officers say 25-year-old Fahim Matar allegedly shot a man on a light rail train near the 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street stop near ASU’s downtown campus. Officers responded to reports of the shooting and found a man with gunshot wounds on the train. Officials took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers did not have an update about his condition on Sunday.
12news.com
Suspect in light rail shooting identified by police
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the man that they arrested in connection with a shooting on the Valley Metro light rail that took place Saturday morning. Authorities said that man, Fahim Matar, was arrested without incident. According to reports, officers responded to the light rail train station near...
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized after three cars crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been hospitalized after a triple car crash that happened Sunday in north Phoenix. Phoenix police said that they got a call about a crash near 12th Street and Harmont Drive. When officers showed up to the scene, they found a minor accident between two cars. While drivers were exchanging information, a third car crashed into the two vehicles.
AZFamily
Chandler police cracking down on jaywalkers through educational programs
Paul's Car Wash ended on a high note and brough a week full of fun!. Middle school girl nearly kidnapped as she was walking after school in Phoenix. Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. Mesa smoke shop employees arrested for selling thousands of...
AZFamily
One dead after fiery crash on the Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died after a vehicle caught fire following a crash in Mesa Sunday afternoon. Around 4:15 p.m., rescue crews were called out to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit for a reported accident. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that the vehicle crashed into the wall under the Broadway Road overpass and caught fire. One person was trapped in the car and died.
AZFamily
DPS trooper dragged by driver during traffic stop near State Route 303
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was dragged by a driver in Peoria early Sunday morning. DPS officials say that a trooper was attempting to stop a car near State Route 303 and Happy Valley Road. The driver of the vehicle tried to speed away, dragging the trooper until they were able to get away. Eventually, other DPS troopers were able to stop the car and arrest the driver.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting at west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a west Phoenix hotel on Saturday evening. Phoenix police investigators say 25-year-old Andrew Ragnoli was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue. Officers got a call reporting the shooting around 8 p.m., and when they arrived, they found Ragnoli with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
78-Year-Old Frank Camacho Aguliar Killed In A Fatal Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday afternoon by the Phoenix police. Officials confirmed that a 78-year-old died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 29th Street and Broadway Road.
AZFamily
Woman rescued off Papago Park trail by Phoenix, Tempe Fire rescue crews
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An injured woman was rescued off of Papago Park mountain trail by Phoenix and Tempe fire rescue crews Sunday morning. A 32-year-old woman called 911, reporting that she had hurt herself and had collapsed on the mountain, unable to get off of the trail. Technical rescue crews started heading up the trail around 9 a.m. and found the woman. Officials say she may have broken her ankle but was otherwise okay.
