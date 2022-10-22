MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is behind bars after allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of 22-year-old Julie Anne Baucom driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they found Baucom still heading the wrong way near Recker Road.

