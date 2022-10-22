Read full article on original website
Possible voter intimidation being investigated in Maricopa County
Buckeye nonprofit offers cancer patients free wigs
Woman dead after being shot by teen playing with gun at Mesa mall, police say
Troopers: Wrong-way drunk driver was 2x over the legal limit when arrested on Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is behind bars after allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of 22-year-old Julie Anne Baucom driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they found Baucom still heading the wrong way near Recker Road.
Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix
Come out and show support for the last day of Paul's Car Wash!
Police say suspect in UArizona shooting sent emails warning of "catastrophic consequences"
New public transit bus Fiesta Buzz launches Mesa routes
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Fiesta Buzz, a brand new public transit bus by Valley Metro, has arrived in Mesa. The new network will connect the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview on a route circulating every 30 minutes. Other stops along its route are Mesa Community College (MCC), Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza, and Sloan Park. Travel time is 25 minutes from end to end of the circulation. Service will be offered Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. until midnight and on Saturdays from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Phoenix area residents flock to the 15th annual Paul's Car Wash!
Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
2 armed individuals in tactical gear reported standing outside Mesa ballot box
MESA, Ariz. — Two armed individuals were seen dressed in tactical gear outside a Mesa ballot drop box on Friday, the Maricopa County Elections Department said. The department said deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to the area. When they arrived, the two individuals reportedly left the area.
Man hospitalized after shooting near ASU downtown Phoenix campus
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the ASU downtown campus in Phoenix Saturday morning. Phoenix police got a call reporting a shooting that happened near the 1st Ave. and Van Buren Street light rail stop. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. Investigators learned from witnesses that the suspect was a man who fled the scene but was likely in the area. Officers eventually found him and detained him.
New data shows increase in crime on Phoenix light rail system
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New data from Valley Metro shows there’s been a significant spike in crime on the light rail system. It comes a day after Arizona’s Family reported a disturbing attack and robbery on the light rail. Cell phone video captures a hammer-wielding suspect going after a man who had intervened to stop a fight.
Student reportedly followed by unknown man while walking to Phoenix YMCA after school
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a student from Kyrene Altadeña Middle School said a man followed and grabbed her while she was walking to a Phoenix YMCA after school this week. According to a letter sent to parents, Kyrene Emergency Management said the student was walking...
Man arrested after shooting on light rail in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police arrested a suspect who reportedly shot a man on a light rail train in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Officers say 25-year-old Fahim Matar allegedly shot a man on a light rail train near the 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street stop near ASU’s downtown campus. Officers responded to reports of the shooting and found a man with gunshot wounds on the train. Officials took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers did not have an update about his condition on Sunday.
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly setting his apartment on fire, endangering 6 lives
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after he reportedly lit his apartment on fire and endangered six lives Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., Phoenix police and fire departments got a call about an apartment fire near Thunderbird Road and 19th Ave. When officials arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames, and police found 38-year-old Dominique Begay inside. Begay refused to cooperate with the police and was arrested. The Phoenix fire department put out the fire, treated Begay, and took him to a nearby hospital.
Tensions high after armed individuals reportedly watch ballot box in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple incidents of possible voter intimidation have been reported this week, and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors released a statement saying they will do anything to ensure a fair election. Sheriff’s deputies were called to an incident Friday night at a ballot box in...
5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Tempe, mayor says
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Mayor Corey Woods is speaking out amid reports of antisemitic flyers being distributed in parts of the city. According to a tweet made by Woods on Oct. 21, the flyers were reportedly left on front yards and doorsteps of homes in an areas southwest of the city's downtown area.
Mesa smoke shop owner, employee accused of selling thousands of Fentanyl pills
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A months-long investigation uncovered an owner and employee of a Mesa smoke shop selling thousands of Fentanyl pills to undercover officers, police say. The owner of Green Trail Smoke Shop, 31-year-old Casey Lonnie Thornton, and 29-year-old Davonte Jacoree Williams, an employee, were arrested on Thursday.
