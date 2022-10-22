Read full article on original website
New Head Of Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center
The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center is now under new leadership. Dawna Pryor of Dike has been named the new coordinator of the organization. She has worked for 17 years for Kroger in the Mesquite and Balch Springs area and has extensive experience coordinating events and organizing group activities.
United Way Of Lamar County Headed Toward Goal
The United Way of Lamar County announced that this year’s campaign has now reached more than $346,000, more than 60% of its goal of $575,000. The Commercial Division is at 104% of intent, the government division at 50%, the industry division at 18%, and the Business/Professional Division at 103%. The following report is 9:00 am on Nov. 9 at Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy.
Winners Of The 53rd Annual World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest Announced
The 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank drew a huge crowd, with long lines forming more than an hour before serving time, with people eager to pay their $8 to partake of the entries, despite the whipping autumn winds Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. “We prepare for...
Spooktakular Senior Bingo At City Square In Paris
City Square Paris presents a Spootakular Senior Bingo Thursday, Oct 27, at 1:00 pm on the City Square campus. Visiting Angels and Summit Hospice are sponsors. Free lunch will be served at 12:30. RSVP to City Square by the 26th to reserve your spot.
Hopkins County Stew 2022
Almost 170 stew cook sites and projected perfect weather should make for a memorable 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival for the entire family on Saturday. The festival, presented by title sponsor Alliance Bank, will feature 168 cook sites of either chicken or beef stew, a Kids Zone, a vendor market, and more at Buford Park.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Posse Joins DEA In Hosting Drug Take-Back Day On Oct. 29, 2022
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Posse, in conjunction with the DEA, is hosting a National Drug Take-Back Day for the Hopkins County area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Wal-Mart parking lot (the northwest corner close to Super Handy), 1750 South Broadway St. in Sulphur Springs.
6 Jailed On Charges, Warrants For Offenses Against Others
At least six people were jailed in the past 3 days on charges for offenses against others and warrants related to offenses alleged to have been committed against others. Juan Ivan Valles turned himself in at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office jail at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, The 43-year-old Sulphur Springs man was escorted by Deputy Thomas Patterson into Hopkins County jail, where he was booked in on an injury to a child warrant, according to arrest reports.
Paris High School student awarded $25,000 Horatio Alger National Scholarship
The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., recently announced that Paris High School senior Johnathan Young is among the 106 high school seniors who are the recipients of its esteemed 2023 Horatio Alger National Scholarship. As a National Scholar, Young will receive a $25,000 college scholarship as well as access to a variety of association-provided resources, including counseling and referral services, career exploration opportunities, and alumni connections. Each month Young is required to attend virtual meetings and complete assignments.
Additional Openings For Free Mammograms
Due to increased demand, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulpur Springs added to the Free Mammography Clinic at the Ruth and Jack Gillis Women’s Center at the hospital. If you are an uninsured woman over 40 and live in Hopkins County, you are eligible for a free mammogram through this program. Call 903-438-4325 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Here’s your Gilmer Yamboree Queen’s Parade recap
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Yamboree parade was held on Saturday morning. “It’s just amazing to see everyone come together and have an amazing few days a hoopla and all that goes along with the patents of the Yambroee and all of that’s going on.” James Metcalf, Pastor, Frontier Cowboy Church Hannah Jean Henson was […]
Here’s a look at this year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest was held on Saturday, here’s a look at what all went down there this year. “Love the peacefulness, the calm, the community and people come together. People work together. People want to build and help and make things happen.” Rhiannon Sibley, Owner of Blade […]
I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now
Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
Hopkins County Records — Oct. 22, 2022
The following individuals filed applications for marriage licenses at Hopkins County Clerk’s office Oct. 10-21, 2022:. Cristian A. Romero Rivera and Marissa Adams Figueroa. Cameron Cody Townsend and Jessica Evangel Wilkinson. Paul Ray Dungan and Christy Ann Schumacher. Koby Dale Hume and Mallory Michelle Morris. Brandi Janette Schultz and...
Chandler Man Charged With Violating Court Order
Coffee City Police arrested a Chandler man for violating a protective order after a juvenile female named on order was in his car. Police arrested 48-year-old Darren McKinley on the Smith County charge and booked him into the Henderson County Jail. They returned the girl to her parents.
One person shot, two on the run in alleged Tyler North Broadway shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a person was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon, near the 2500 block of North Broadway Avenue. According to authorities, officers are searching for two people who allegedly took off on foot after the shooting. The victim was shot multiple times and has been taken to a […]
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
East Texas girl allegedly found in car of man she had protective order from
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Coffee City Police Department announced that, during a traffic stop on Friday, Darren McKinley of Chandler was found to have a “female juvenile” in his car who had a protection order against him. Officials said McKinley was stopped near FM 3506 on FM 315 by Sergeant C. Welch. Welch then […]
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
UPDATE: Mount Pleasant Texas Fire Department announced Monday that Captain Bragg’s funeral service will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant on Thursday Oct. 27. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. and the service starts at 11 a.m., according to Mount Pleasant Fire Department. MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department […]
Student arrested for allegedly threatening Tyler High School on social media
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler High School administration said that one of their students was arrested after threatening the school in a social media post. School officials said they and Tyler ISD Police Department began investigating the threat after they were alerted to the post by another student who found it on social media. After […]
