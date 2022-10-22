Read full article on original website
No. 3 UT's revival has Big Orange faithful believing like it's 1998
KNOXVILLE — Tennessee is proving just how quickly a traditional college football powerhouse can rebound despite seeming lost for well more than a decade. The Vols hit the rockiest of bottoms in late January 2021. No athletic director, no coach after Jeremy Pruitt was among 10 fired for serious NCAA violations and players rushing toward the transfer portal to escape Knoxville.
Tennessee Vols assistant named as option for recently opened head coaching job
One of the key reasons Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has been able to build a great culture during his first 21 months on Rocky Top is because of the continuity he has with his coaching staff. Not only has Heupel been able to keep his staff together (with...
Social Media Reacts to Tennessee’s Summitt Blue Accessories
Tennessee debuted a new twist to its uniforms this past Saturday, adding Summitt Blue accessories to the traditional all-orange look. The Vols’ new accessories were celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Title IX on campus and honoring the legendary Pat Summitt. UT Martin serves as the alma mater for the former Tennessee head coach and basketball icon.
The Tucker Topics: Tennessee hosts a big recruiting weekend, the evolution of Chase McCarty & notes from the Thompson Hoops Combine
The Tucker Topics: Tennessee hosts a big recruiting weekend, the evolution of Chase McCarty & notes from the Thompson Hoops Combine. It’s a couple of days late, but the Tucker Topics are back! In this week’s edition, our resident hoops expert Garrett Tucker breaks down a big recruiting weekend for Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers, 2024 wing Chase McCarty’s evolution, and some quick notes from Thompson High School’s Hoops Combine.
Tennessee criticized on social media for poor defensive start against UT Martin
No. 3 Tennessee looks to be on track to cruise to 7-0 Saturday against FCS opponent UT Martin. One aspect of the Vols’ Week 8 performance, though, drew some social media criticism. Fans were not impressed by the Vol defense. UT Martin had an 8-play, 75-yard drive in the...
Tennessee explodes for record-breaking 1st half against UT Martin
No. 3 Tennessee is in cruise control against UT Martin at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers looked as if they were fighting a slight hangover from a historic win over Alabama a week ago, their first over the Crimson Tide since 2006. It was a 14-7 Tennesssee lead at one point, with the Skyhawks in the midst of a potential game-tying drive in the 1st quarter. But it ended in an interception by walk-on defensive back William Wright.
Tennessee the No. 1 team in the country? Fans weigh in after dominant win
Tennessee easily dispatched of FCS opponent UT-Martin, 65-24, on Saturday. The Volunteers stormed out to a 52-7 halftime lead before bringing in a lot of second and third-team players for the second half. The dominant performance had some fans wondering if Tennessee shouldn’t be No. 1. Some fans just...
Football World Reacts To Controversial Nick Saban Decision News
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is facing some criticism for his controversial decision with a Crimson Tide player. Last week, Alabama lost to Tennessee. While Vols fans stormed the field, one Crimson Tide player appeared to hit a young woman. Saban announced earlier in the week that the player, Jermaine...
Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Oak Ridge National Lab director to retire at the end of 2022
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Lab director is retiring at the end of this year after serving 35 years. When Dr. Thomas Zacharia started at ORNL in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher but after years of working, he served in multiple positions. In 2017, he served as the director and oversaw the lab’s $2.5 billion research portfolio and nearly 6,000 employees.
‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After seeing a wreck on the side of the interstate, one Tennessee representative decided to stop and assist those involved. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was traveling to the University of Tennessee game around 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 22 when he saw a wreck on I-75, his office told WVLT News.
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
Company to expand Knox operations
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced Friday that the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville. Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox County as the...
Gatlinburg Treehouse owner has deep East Tennessee roots
It's one of the most beautiful times of the year in and around the Smoky Mountains.
Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersby, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
The life and times of the Tennessee Railroad
Editor’s Note — This is the third installment of Forgotten Times’ series examining the railroads in the history of Scott County. The first focused on the start of the Cincinnati Southern, which today remains as Norfolk Southern. The second focused on the long-forgotten Knoxville & New River Line from Robbins to Brimstone. The third focuses on the third railroad built in Scott County: the Tennessee Railroad from Oneida to Devonia.
ORDER AN ‘ANGEL SHOT’ IF YOU ARE IN THIS SITUATION
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
