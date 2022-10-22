No. 3 Tennessee is in cruise control against UT Martin at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers looked as if they were fighting a slight hangover from a historic win over Alabama a week ago, their first over the Crimson Tide since 2006. It was a 14-7 Tennesssee lead at one point, with the Skyhawks in the midst of a potential game-tying drive in the 1st quarter. But it ended in an interception by walk-on defensive back William Wright.

MARTIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO