ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

No. 3 UT's revival has Big Orange faithful believing like it's 1998

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee is proving just how quickly a traditional college football powerhouse can rebound despite seeming lost for well more than a decade. The Vols hit the rockiest of bottoms in late January 2021. No athletic director, no coach after Jeremy Pruitt was among 10 fired for serious NCAA violations and players rushing toward the transfer portal to escape Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Social Media Reacts to Tennessee’s Summitt Blue Accessories

Tennessee debuted a new twist to its uniforms this past Saturday, adding Summitt Blue accessories to the traditional all-orange look. The Vols’ new accessories were celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Title IX on campus and honoring the legendary Pat Summitt. UT Martin serves as the alma mater for the former Tennessee head coach and basketball icon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hoopseen.com

The Tucker Topics: Tennessee hosts a big recruiting weekend, the evolution of Chase McCarty & notes from the Thompson Hoops Combine

The Tucker Topics: Tennessee hosts a big recruiting weekend, the evolution of Chase McCarty & notes from the Thompson Hoops Combine. It’s a couple of days late, but the Tucker Topics are back! In this week’s edition, our resident hoops expert Garrett Tucker breaks down a big recruiting weekend for Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers, 2024 wing Chase McCarty’s evolution, and some quick notes from Thompson High School’s Hoops Combine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee explodes for record-breaking 1st half against UT Martin

No. 3 Tennessee is in cruise control against UT Martin at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers looked as if they were fighting a slight hangover from a historic win over Alabama a week ago, their first over the Crimson Tide since 2006. It was a 14-7 Tennesssee lead at one point, with the Skyhawks in the midst of a potential game-tying drive in the 1st quarter. But it ended in an interception by walk-on defensive back William Wright.
MARTIN, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee the No. 1 team in the country? Fans weigh in after dominant win

Tennessee easily dispatched of FCS opponent UT-Martin, 65-24, on Saturday. The Volunteers stormed out to a 52-7 halftime lead before bringing in a lot of second and third-team players for the second half. The dominant performance had some fans wondering if Tennessee shouldn’t be No. 1. Some fans just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

Oak Ridge National Lab director to retire at the end of 2022

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Lab director is retiring at the end of this year after serving 35 years. When Dr. Thomas Zacharia started at ORNL in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher but after years of working, he served in multiple positions. In 2017, he served as the director and oversaw the lab’s $2.5 billion research portfolio and nearly 6,000 employees.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Company to expand Knox operations

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced Friday that the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville. Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox County as the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WHNT News 19

Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersby, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
GATLINBURG, TN
indherald.com

The life and times of the Tennessee Railroad

Editor’s Note — This is the third installment of Forgotten Times’ series examining the railroads in the history of Scott County. The first focused on the start of the Cincinnati Southern, which today remains as Norfolk Southern. The second focused on the long-forgotten Knoxville & New River Line from Robbins to Brimstone. The third focuses on the third railroad built in Scott County: the Tennessee Railroad from Oneida to Devonia.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

ORDER AN ‘ANGEL SHOT’ IF YOU ARE IN THIS SITUATION

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
FARRAGUT, TN
WBIR

TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.

Comments / 0

Community Policy