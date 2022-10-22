Read full article on original website
PlayStation accidentally announces wrong free games for PS Plus
This month may have brought us a strong PlayStation Plus line-up, but it’s been accompanied by quite the series of blunders. In case you missed it, 23 titles will soon be added across the Extra and Premium tiers including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
Red Dead Redemption No Longer Playable on Modern PlayStation Consoles
Red Dead Redemption is no longer available on modern PlayStation consoles, much to the dismay of fans. Rockstar Games is responsible for some of the most critically acclaimed and financially successful games ever made, including Red Dead Redemption. The 2010 western had a familiar formula for Rockstar Games fans, often being referred to as Grand Theft Auto with cowboys, but it took many leaps forward with its storytelling. The writing was top notch and it featured a truly remarkable protagonist with a complex history that players felt deeply connected to. Eight years after it was released, Rockstar Games made an even better prequel with fleshed out the backstory of John Marston and added new characters like Arthur Morgan. For those that start with Red Dead Redemption 2, they don't actually get the full story until they play the first game.
GTA Online Cerberus freemode event locations: Where to find Exotic Export vehicles
Rockstar Games are ramping up the Halloween celebrations in GTA Online with a new Cerberus freemode event. Here’s what you need to know about it. Ever since 2015, Rockstar Games have been celebrating Halloween in GTA Online in a number of spooky and interesting ways with the Halloween Surprise update.
Xbox Alleges That PlayStation Intentionally Kept Call Of Duty Out Of Game Pass For A Long Time
Xbox has asserted that PlayStation has prevented Call of Duty from being made available on Xbox Game Pass for a long time. The approximately $70 billion acquisition of Activision by Microsoft has been surrounded by a great deal of disarray and controversy. Recently, the technology giant confirmed that this year...
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Upset Over Removal of Helpful Feature
PlayStation Plus subscribers have found themselves a bit annoyed in the wake of Sony potentially removing a helpful feature that was previously part of the service. Ever since PS Plus received a massive overhaul earlier in 2022, it has been a bit difficult to keep track of what games are coming and going from the extensive PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries. And while Sony previously provided a way of informing subscribers of when titles would be exiting, it seems that this feature is no longer around.
Fallout 4 will be entitled to its PS5 and Xbox Series X patch in 2023
On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Fallout license, Bethesda has just announced the surprise arrival of a next-gen patch on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC for Fallout 4. On the program, better graphics, a higher framerate high and 4K definition. Since the release of next-gen consoles...
Get Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition for free and keep it forever starting today
Epic's latest giveaway gives you a week to claim Bethesda's hit
Nintendo Switch Online Surprise Gives Subscribers Extra Perks
Nintendo Switch users who are already subscribed to Nintendo's top-tier version of its online service, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack option, have some more perks coming their way soon. These limited-time offerings were announced by Nintendo this week a surprise additions tot eh benefits already included in the service and will be live starting on November 1st. They include double the Gold Points spent on eligible games and DLCs as well as some icons that invoke the Nintendo 64 era.
Bethesda announces surprise next-gen update for Fallout 4
In brief: Bethesda is wrapping up its month-long 25th anniversary celebration of the Fallout series on a high note. On Monday, Bethesda announced a next-gen update for Fallout 4. Set to launch in 2023, the freebie will be available for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 as well as on the PC. Details are sparse at this hour but we do know it'll support 4K resolution and high frame rates, plus deliver bug fixes and bonus Creation Club content.
‘Fallout 4’ is getting high-FPS and 4K upgrades on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC
There will also be extra Creation Club material. The home security hogging all the awards. Fallout 5 is nowhere near release, but Bethesda might have something to tide you over. VGC reports the game developer has unveiled plans to release a "next-gen" (really, current-gen) update for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2023. The upgrade will offer high frame rate and 4K quality features, and include new (if currently unspecified) Creation Club content.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor reportedly "still on track" for March 2023 despite EA's radio silence
We'll apparently be seeing the Star Wars game again in December
PS5 Pro and enhanced Xbox Series models already in the wild, says insider
Prolific Grand Theft Auto leaker Tez2 has corroborated the report that there is a PlayStation 5 Pro and a new version of the Xbox Series X and S on the way, stating that these dev kits are already in the hands of AAA developers. Spicy. In May, TCL Technology suggested...
After rescuing his 6,000-hour character, Stadia's biggest Red Dead Online fan has already started a new account on PS5
An interview with ItsColourTV, who says it was "heartbreaking" to see Rockstar abandon Red Dead Online
Resident Evil 4 PlayStation 5 upgrade is free if you have the PS4 version
I would say remakes are fairly popular in the world of gaming right now, but I’m not sure popular is the right word. Prevalent might be more apt. From Dead Space to The Last of Us Part I, new-gen reimaginings of our favourite games are popping up all over the place. Back in June, Capcom joined in on the fun and announced a remake of 2005’s Resident Evil 4.
Resident Evil Village Arrives on Mac Next Week
Capcom has announced that its smash-hit horror game, Resident Evil Village, will arrive on Mac on October 28, 2022. The game is designed to run natively on an any Mac product with the M1 or M2 Apple silicone, with Capcom promising smooth frame rates and beautiful visuals thanks to the optimization achieved with the RE Engine.
Xbox Series S Developer Claims Requirements are Holding Next-Gen Games Back
The Xbox Series S has been a big success for Microsoft over the last two years, but some developers have apparently been frustrated with its technical limitations. According to reporting from Video Games Chronicle, Bossa Studios VFX artist Ian Maclure has stated on Twitter that development for the technically inferior platform has been "an albatross around the neck of production." Maclure went on to say that Bossa is not the only one being held back, as several other teams have complained about Microsoft's requirement that developers release games on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Terraria is the first indie game to hit 1 million positive reviews on Steam
11 years after launch, Terraria has reached a new milestone
PlayStation users can grab a major freebie right now, no PS Plus needed
There’s no denying that PlayStation Plus subscribers have it best when it comes to freebies. This month, all PS Plus subscribers were treated to Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot which is a very respectable line-up yet simultaneously pales in comparison to this month’s bumper Extra and Premium tier drops.
A next-gen update is coming to Fallout 4 in 2023
Fallout 4 is receiving a next-gen update in 2023, making it the perfect time to dive back into the Commonwealth for an improved experience. We’re coming up on the end of the month-long Fallout 25th-anniversary celebration, but fans can expect a few more exciting updates before it’s over. The latest Bethesda blog post highlights some of the events and features coming in the next couple of weeks, including the festive updates to Fallout 76 and new bundles. But one update fans might’ve not expected is an update to Fallout 4 for next-gen consoles and PC.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Report Details Next Major Reveal
A new report associated with Respawn Entertainment's upcoming game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has detailed when we might see our next major look at the title. Following its reveal earlier this year, Respawn and publisher Electronic Arts have remained incredibly quiet about the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. And while this silence has led to fans wondering when more information might be shared, it sounds like we won't have to wait much longer to see Survivor in action.
