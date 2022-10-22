ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Milwaukie.

The Canby High School football team will have a game with Putnam High School on October 21, 2022, 18:45:00.

Canby High School
Putnam High School
October 21, 2022
18:45:00
Varsity Football

The Woodburn High School football team will have a game with La Salle Catholic College Preparatory on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Woodburn High School
La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
canbyfirst.com

Canby Football Falls to Unbeaten Putman in League Tilt

For the latest Canby sports news, follow @CougarCountryOR on Twitter, and catch The Canby Current’s weekly sports podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and at cougarcountry.podbean.com. Host Rex Putnam High School proved too much for a still injury-weakened Canby football team Friday, as the Kingsmen defeated the...
CANBY, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

9-year-old Portlander gets near perfect score on math section of SAT

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Solomon Methvin is like any other nine-year-old. He likes to run around outside, collect Pokémon cards and snowboard with his dad Brian and sister Chandler. “My favorite Pokémon is Charizard,” Solomon said. One thing that’s not so typical? His math skills. He’s home-schooled...
PORTLAND, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No. 17 Idaho dominates Portland State, moves to 5-2

MOSCOW, ID. — The Idaho Vandals continued their winning ways Saturday afternoon, beating the Portland State Vikings 56-21. The Vandals’ offense was clicking on all cylinders. The Vandals ran for 309 yards on the day, throwing for 262 more. Running back Anthony Woods was the star on the ground for the Vandals. On 15 carries, he ran for 132 yards...
MOSCOW, ID
Pamplin Media Group

Manzana's and Stanford's close in Lake Oswego

The two restaurants affiliated with Portland City Grill close their doors to customers. Two more Lake Oswego restaurants have closed their doors to customers. Stanford's Restaurant & Bar and Manzana Rotisserie Grill have permanently closed, as confirmed by Restaurants Unlimited and parent company Landry's Inc. In 2019, Restaurants Unlimited filed...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Channel 6000

Second soaking of October arrives Monday in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like that we have another round of rain for Portland. By the time you head out the door Monday morning, you will already see and hear the rain outside. That will arrive before sunrise. Grab the rain jacket and get the kids ready for the wet commute.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
PORTLAND, OR
timbers.com

It's going to be a fierce one

The Portland Thorns will finally return to the field to take on the San Diego Wave in the semifinal playoffs of the NWSL Championship this Sunday. It's guaranteed to be a fierce battle, with both teams hungry to reach the Championship final in DC next weekend. Here are five things...
PORTLAND, OR
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy