ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

North Bend, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in North Bend.

The Ashland High School football team will have a game with North Bend High School on October 21, 2022, 18:40:00.

Ashland High School
North Bend High School
October 21, 2022
18:40:00
Varsity Football

The Ashland High School football team will have a game with North Bend High School on October 21, 2022, 18:57:00.

Ashland High School
North Bend High School
October 21, 2022
18:57:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

Related
oregontoday.net

Prep Sports, Oct. 24

Both Marshfield and North Bend won home Big Sky League football games at home Friday night. The Pirates downed Hidden Valley 28-0 at Pete Susick Stadium, while the Bulldogs bettered Ashland 33-27 at Vic Adams Field. One game remains in the regular season, Marshfield (4-1, 6-2) is tied with Henley (4-1, 7-1) for second place behind league leader Mazama (5-, 8-0). The Pirates play at Mazama Friday night. North Bend (3-2, 4-4) is in fourth and finishes at Henley Friday night.
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NEW SCOTTSBURG BRIDGE HAS LIGHTED PYLONS

The new Scottsburg Bridge on Oregon Highway 38, now features lighted pylons at each end of the structure, to help light up the area for those passing through. A release from the Oregon Department of Transportation said lined with steep hills and tall trees, the highway can be a dark and challenging drive for some travelers.
SCOTTSBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA ALLOWING PASTURE BURNING FRIDAY AFTERNOON

With rain expected soon, the window for farmers and agricultural landowners to conduct successful prescribed pasture burning is closing in the near future. With projected moderate air quality levels, staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association is allowing some permitted pasture burns to take place Friday afternoon. Public Information Officer...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

VAN TAKES OUT POWER POLE, LEADING TO NEARLY THREE-HOUR POWER OUTAGE

A van striking a power pole in the 1800 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard led to a nearly three-hour power outage for residents of northeast Roseburg on Friday. The eastbound vehicle took out the pole adjacent to a gas station and convenience store at 4:32 p.m. While the van had significant damage, the driver was apparently not hurt. The man told an employee of The News Review that he had fallen asleep after working a 12-hour shift at his job.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL

A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ONE TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK

One person was transported to the hospital following a wreck on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 11:15 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Bills Road and Gael Lane in the Myrtle Creek area. One vehicle was in the ditch off of the east bound lane of Gael Road. The second vehicle was stopped in the intersection.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN

A woman was hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s report said just before 1:45 p.m. a female driver backed her sedan into another sedan in the parking lot of a business in the 5100 block of Old Highway 99S in Green. A woman was standing behind the second vehicle with the rear door down getting something out of the backseat. As a result of the collision, the woman fell and hit her head on the ground, resulting in injuries.
GREEN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH

After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING HEAD-ON CRASH

A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. a 66-year old man was traveling south in the 1200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway going through the “S” curves when he suffered some sort of medical emergency and his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane of travel and struck an SUV. Both vehicles were totaled.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED DRUG LAW VIOLATION

Roseburg Police cited a Sutherlin man for an alleged drug law violation on Thursday. A report from RPD said at about 3:45 p.m. officers responded to a suspicious incident at the corner of Southeast Douglas Avenue and Southeast Kane Street. They contacted the suspect who was in his vehicle. While talking with the man, an officer said he observed methamphetamine in plain view, so detained the suspect.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA PUBLIC USE RESTRICTIONS MOVE TO LOW

Staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have moved the Public Use Restriction Levels to LOW for all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands in the Douglas District. The Roseburg District of the Bureau of Land Management is included in the declaration which imposes certain fire restrictions...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FEMALE TRANSIENT JAILED ON MULTIPLE THEFT CHARGES

A female transient was jailed on multiple theft charges by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers conducted a field interview of 46-year old Amy Dykes regarding stolen property recovered during a previous arrest. This was near the intersection of West Umpqua Street and West Princeton Avenue. Officers eventually detained the transient and found her in possession of another person’s credit card.
oregontoday.net

Murder Charge Dismissed, Oct. 20

A 28-year old female, declared an extremely dangerous person with a mental illness, has had a murder charge from a 2019 homicide at North Bend dropped by the Coos County District Attorney. According to a news release from DA R. Paul Frasier, he petitioned the court to dismiss the murder case in order to have Alexis Marie Bergquist committed to the State Hospital under the jurisdiction and supervision of the Psychiatric Security Review Board. Bergquist was charged with Murder in the Second Degree in the death of her mother Ramona Matthews. Frasier says the move to dismiss is required under Oregon Law. “In the case involving Ms. Bergquist, shortly after she was charged, it was determined that due to her mental illness she was not able to aid and assist in her defense. The court ordered that she be committed to the State Hospital for treatment.” Bergquist has remained in the Coos Co. Jail at Coquille until Oct. 18, 2022. She is now back at the State Hospital.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Roseburg Police jailed a man on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass, early Wednesday evening. An RPD report said just before 6:00 p.m. an officer contacted a 30-year old in the 600 block of Southeast Cass Street. The officer learned that the suspect was a City Expulsion Violator. The man was unlawfully within the exclusion zone and was taken into custody without incident.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER

The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUNCIL TO CONSIDER TAX EXEMPTION FOR LOW-INCOME HOUSING PROPERTY

The Roseburg City Council will consider a property tax exemption for the residential portion of a low-income housing property, at its meeting Monday night. The property is the Rose Apartments, located at 805 Southeast Stephens Street. It includes 40 units which houses elderly and disabled tenants on four floors of the building. The first floor has 4 spaces for commercial businesses. Staff is recommending that the council approve the request, which came from owner NeighborWorks Umpqua earlier this month. Staff noted that in the past, the council has approved tax exemptions for several other properties owned by the non-profit organization.
ROSEBURG, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Roseburg, OR

With a population of just over 21,000, Roseburg is a relatively small city in Douglas County, Oregon. Despite its small size, Roseburg has several great restaurants that offer a variety of cuisines and dining experiences. Each place has something unique: a great view, delicious food, or friendly staff. Here are...
ROSEBURG, OR
Thesiuslaw News

More evidence discovered on human remains by Fred Meyer

Sept. 29, 2022 - The Florence Police Department is requesting assistance in helping to identify the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from Fred Meyer. Officers located other items with the remains that included; a Chevy key and fob, black athletic track style pants with a white stripe down the legs, black hoodie sweater, large in size brown rubber boots and black sunglasses.
FLORENCE, OR
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy