Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Liberty & BYU partner up for book drive before football matchup

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — BYU and Liberty worked together for a book drive during their football matchup Saturday. They had multiple stations around campus for people to drop off lightly used books. Amanda Cox is the coordinator of the drive and she said it's all about getting these books...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Football Friday 2022: Week 9 (10/21/22)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Games for Week 9 (October 21st, 2022) (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) William Fleming vs. Franklin Co. Roanoke Catholic 44, Hargrave Military 15 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Heritage 34 vs. Jefferson Forest 0. L.C.A. 48 vs. Liberty 0. Lord Botetourt 48 vs. Northside 7. Tunstall...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Kindergarten "Teacher of the Game" honored at Salem High School

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Lisa Valentine took a break from her kindergarten class to join high schoolers at Salem High School to be honored as "Teacher of the Game." Valentine, who teaches at GW Carver Elementary School, was honored as part of a SHS tradition for honoring teachers. People...
SALEM, VA
WSET

Podcast Called 'Life Liberty Happiness' Taping in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Megyn Kelly is one of many guests who have taped a podcast called 'Life Liberty Happiness.' It airs Wednesday's at 5 p.m. and put on by Watts Creative Studios. Emily got to chat with the host and find out what you can expect if you listen!
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Foundation awards $160,000+ in scholarships for Virginia students

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announces that it awarded $160,762 in general scholarships to 107 students attending the fall 2022 semester at Virginia Western Community College. The scholarship application for the spring 2023 semester is open until Oct. 31, 2022, HERE. VWCC also...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

The best Halloween event for kids and families to enjoy!

Thomas Road Baptist Church presents Kids Karnival, an event for you and your children! Come enjoy a fun-filled, outdoor evening of inflatables, carnival games, concessions, train rides, trunk-n-treat, free candy, and more!. Visit TRBC this Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., for a safe, family-friendly evening. Everyone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 16 through 21

(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 16 through 21. SEE IT: Surveillance video shows Lynchburg Quik-E store employee robbed at gunpoint. The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store on Sunday night. On...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford cafe celebrates one year of business

BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — It's the one year anniversary of business for Bridge Street Cafe in Bedford. They held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate. They said they wanted to thank everyone who came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary. " We are proud to have Bridge Street...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

7th grader collects dog and cat food, donates to Roanoke Valley SPCA

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 7th grader at Roanoke City Public Schools is putting others first, especially those with fur in the Star City. Grayson Hines, a James Breckinridge Middle School student proposed to Principal Dowdy that the school collect dog and cat food for the Roanoke Valley SPCA.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Motorcyclist dies in crash with truck in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — James Frith, a 22-year-old man from Union Hall, Virginia, died Saturday after a crash with his motorcycle and a truck in Franklin County, Virginia State Police said. On Saturday evening around 7 p.m. Frith was traveling on Old Franklin Turnpike at a high rate...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

