FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSET
'It's more than just football:' BYU & LU fans talk excitement before historic game
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University and BYU faced off Saturday for the first time in Lynchburg at a sold-out Williams Stadium. Fans throughout campus were ready for the game with tailgates starting early in the morning. "Been waiting for this day for a while," said Paul Holdsworth, a...
WSET
Liberty & BYU partner up for book drive before football matchup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — BYU and Liberty worked together for a book drive during their football matchup Saturday. They had multiple stations around campus for people to drop off lightly used books. Amanda Cox is the coordinator of the drive and she said it's all about getting these books...
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Week 9 (10/21/22)
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Games for Week 9 (October 21st, 2022) (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) William Fleming vs. Franklin Co. Roanoke Catholic 44, Hargrave Military 15 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Heritage 34 vs. Jefferson Forest 0. L.C.A. 48 vs. Liberty 0. Lord Botetourt 48 vs. Northside 7. Tunstall...
WSET
Kindergarten "Teacher of the Game" honored at Salem High School
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Lisa Valentine took a break from her kindergarten class to join high schoolers at Salem High School to be honored as "Teacher of the Game." Valentine, who teaches at GW Carver Elementary School, was honored as part of a SHS tradition for honoring teachers. People...
WSET
Podcast Called 'Life Liberty Happiness' Taping in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Megyn Kelly is one of many guests who have taped a podcast called 'Life Liberty Happiness.' It airs Wednesday's at 5 p.m. and put on by Watts Creative Studios. Emily got to chat with the host and find out what you can expect if you listen!
WSET
All You Can Eat! The 61st Annual Pancake Jamboree is Back!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A Lynchburg tradition is back! The 61st Annual Pancake Jamboree is happening Friday, November 4 at the Lynchburg City Armory. The fundraiser benefits the Lynchburg Exchange Club. Emily finds out how.
WSET
Town Hall: 5th District candidates face off in debate at Hampden-Sydney College
HAMPDEN SYDNEY, Va. (WSET) — The Midterm Elections are approaching quickly and it is almost time to cast your ballots. ABC13 is connecting you to congress ahead of Election Day, November 8. We are partnering with Hampden-Sydney College for a debate between your two 5th District Candidates on Wednesday,...
WSET
Foundation awards $160,000+ in scholarships for Virginia students
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announces that it awarded $160,762 in general scholarships to 107 students attending the fall 2022 semester at Virginia Western Community College. The scholarship application for the spring 2023 semester is open until Oct. 31, 2022, HERE. VWCC also...
WSET
The best Halloween event for kids and families to enjoy!
Thomas Road Baptist Church presents Kids Karnival, an event for you and your children! Come enjoy a fun-filled, outdoor evening of inflatables, carnival games, concessions, train rides, trunk-n-treat, free candy, and more!. Visit TRBC this Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., for a safe, family-friendly evening. Everyone...
WSET
Botetourt Co. Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted training on James River
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted a training on James River at Craig Creek. This water rescue team is an important resource and it is made up of both volunteer and career personnel who train monthly to elevate their skills and preparedness, the department said.
WSET
Got loose leaves? The City of Lynchburg will help you get rid of them
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Loose leaf collection throughout the City of Lynchburg will begin Monday, October 31. The City is asking people to place raked leaves curbside but not in the street. Leaf piles should be free of sticks, rocks, and pine cones. Crews will vacuum leaves as promptly...
WSET
Lynchburg mother shares daughter's respiratory disease battle amid national case spike
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Health experts say children's respiratory diseases are beginning to spike across the nation. Jaela Stamps is a mother whose daughter recently battled respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). She said as a first-time mom it's scary, but she is thankful for the nurses and doctors who took...
WSET
Squadron Civil Air Patrol and U.S. Air Force hold joint training at Danville airport
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Civil Air Patrol’s Danville Squadron joined pilots from CAP-USAF (Civil Air Patrol-US Air Force) in the “CAP-USAF Flight Clinic” air and ground training last week. While pilots practiced in CAP aircraft, 20 CAP cadets aged 12-18 practiced aircraft marshaling (directing aircraft...
WSET
'He was a great kid:' Family mourns death of 18-year-old son after motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Gavin Miller was just like any other 18-year-old. "He loved Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and Game of Thrones," his mother Tonya Bernard said. "That was his favorite show." His mother, Tonya Bernard said he planned to be a cop after graduating from Brookville...
WSET
Three Amherst firefighters won a competition at the Amherst County Fair
AMHERST Va. (WSET) — The Amherst Fire Department participated in a competition at the Amherst County Fair. They participated in the Firefighter competition. They named the winners below along with what department they are from. 1st Place - Justin Ware and Josh Cangiolosi - Amherst Fire Department. 2nd Place...
WSET
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 16 through 21
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 16 through 21. SEE IT: Surveillance video shows Lynchburg Quik-E store employee robbed at gunpoint. The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store on Sunday night. On...
WSET
Bedford cafe celebrates one year of business
BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — It's the one year anniversary of business for Bridge Street Cafe in Bedford. They held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate. They said they wanted to thank everyone who came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary. " We are proud to have Bridge Street...
WSET
7th grader collects dog and cat food, donates to Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 7th grader at Roanoke City Public Schools is putting others first, especially those with fur in the Star City. Grayson Hines, a James Breckinridge Middle School student proposed to Principal Dowdy that the school collect dog and cat food for the Roanoke Valley SPCA.
WSET
VSP looking for individual for questioning in hit-and-run that killed Concord man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Police is asking for the community's help to identify someone they are looking to question about a fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County that killed a Concord man. VSP said the individual pictured is wanted for questioning in an incident on Route...
WSET
Motorcyclist dies in crash with truck in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — James Frith, a 22-year-old man from Union Hall, Virginia, died Saturday after a crash with his motorcycle and a truck in Franklin County, Virginia State Police said. On Saturday evening around 7 p.m. Frith was traveling on Old Franklin Turnpike at a high rate...
