ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Liberty News

No. 1 Seed Liberty to Start ASUN Championship Thursday

Liberty will host quarterfinal and semifinal games this weekend at Osborne Stadium. The Lady Flames are the tournament’s No. 1 seed after posting an unbeaten ASUN record in conference play. Liberty, which finished with an 8-0-2 ASUN mark, will host No. 8 seed Jacksonville, 3-4-3 in the ASUN, in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Dilfer Named ASUN Setter of the Week

Following a standout weekend where Liberty posted road wins at Stetson and FGCU, Liberty junior Delaney Dilfer has been named ASUN Setter of the Week. A native of Austin, Texas, Dilfer receives her second ASUN Setter of the Week honor (also Sept. 6). This is the first year that the ASUN has offered setter of the week honors. She received Freshman of the Week (Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 2021) and Player of the Week (Oct. 11, 2021) honors during her time at Lipscomb prior to transferring to Liberty.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Men’s lacrosse pulls away from JMU in second half, eyes Saturday’s showdown at Virginia Tech

Freshman attack Luke Branham scored six goals on just eight shots and added an assist while fifth-year senior attack Cooper Branham netted one goal and distributed six assists to lead Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team to a 16-11 fall exhibition season-opening victory over James Madison University, Sunday afternoon in front of a Fall Family Weekend crowd at the Liberty Lacrosse Fields.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty No. 1 Seed for ASUN Tournament; Host Quarterfinals and Semifinals

After capturing the ASUN regular season title, the Liberty Lady Flames have earned the No. 1 seed for the upcoming ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship. The conference announced the seedings and pairings with the close of the ASUN regular season earlier this afternoon. The top eight teams in the conference’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy