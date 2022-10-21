Following a standout weekend where Liberty posted road wins at Stetson and FGCU, Liberty junior Delaney Dilfer has been named ASUN Setter of the Week. A native of Austin, Texas, Dilfer receives her second ASUN Setter of the Week honor (also Sept. 6). This is the first year that the ASUN has offered setter of the week honors. She received Freshman of the Week (Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 2021) and Player of the Week (Oct. 11, 2021) honors during her time at Lipscomb prior to transferring to Liberty.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO