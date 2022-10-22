Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
WRAL
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
Raleigh police investigating shooting after gunshot victim comes to Emergency Room
Investigators said the shooting is not random.
cbs17
Police investigate deadly Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
cbs17
1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
Teenage daughter of Fayetteville city councilwoman fatally shot
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a 10th grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
cbs17
1 hurt in crash between Raleigh fire engine, motorcycle, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash between a Raleigh fire engine and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. At about 1:08 p.m., officers said they were called to the 4400 block of Six Forks Road to find a motorcyclist hurt from the crash. The...
cbs17
Man found with gun, drugs, stolen trailers, ATV in Hope Mills, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a man in Cumberland County after finding him with stolen items and drugs in Hope Mills Saturday. Deputies said they issued a search warrant on the 1700 block of Smokey Canyon Drive, where they seized multiple stolen items. According...
WRAL
East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
WRAL
Visitation for Raleigh officer killed in shooting starts emotionally heavy weekend of goodbyes
RALEIGH, N.C. — It was a tearful afternoon in Raleigh on Friday. More than 100 people came to pay their respects to Officer Gabriel Torres, the fallen Raleigh police officer killed in last week's mass shooting. This as the city continues to mourn all five people lost, just over...
Mass shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital with family by her side
RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people. Gardner's still in critical condition. Family and friends have been by her side day and night. Her niece said she just had one...
cbs17
‘Way too fast’: Teen driving nearly 100 mph crashes into home near Zebulon, displacing family, NC trooper says
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen driver traveling about 100 mph crashed into a home in Johnston County late Friday night, displacing at least five members of a family who live there, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to...
Friends and Family of CJ graduate killed in Raleigh mass shooting gather to honor her life
Friends and Family of Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 13th, gathered to remember and honor her life tonight at a park she spent a lot of time at growing up. Connors was on her porch talking to a neighbor when she...
Raleigh teen's rampage began when he fatally shot his brother, according to new report
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police...
Horror details after Austin Thompson,15, ‘stabs & shoots brother before killing 4 others in Raleigh shooting rampage’
A DETAILED report on the mass shooting in Raleigh last week revealed that the teenage suspect allegedly stabbed and fatally shot his brother before killing four others. Austin Thompson, 15, horrifically killed his 16-year-old brother, James, who was found shot and stabbed inside a home in the North Carolina community.
cbs17
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
North Carolina man arrested for killing his brother, police say
A man was arrested on Thursday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department.
'It hurts': Fayetteville community activists work to address violence at 'Heal the Ville' rally
Community activists in Fayetteville are working to address the violence through their annual stop the violence rally.
Comments / 0