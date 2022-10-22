ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police investigate deadly Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown

WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
WENDELL, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy