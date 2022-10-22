Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Producers Revealed for Friday’s SmackDown, Notes on Jason Jordan and WWE Creative
Most of the creative for last Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was done by Thursday afternoon, according to Fightful Select. Regarding the WWE Producers from Friday’s show, Jason Jordan pulled triple duty and did all three dark matches for the night. * WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/24/22)
WWE invades the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley in a non-title match. – Austin...
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Discusses Possible Options To Headline WrestleMania Against
A top WWE star has discussed possible options to headline WrestleMania against. Bobby Lashley finds himself embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar after the Beast Incarnate cost him the United States Championship on the October 10 edition of WWE Raw. This kind of showdown wouldn’t seem out of place...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Feared André The Giant
Hulk Hogan was allegedly scared of André the Giant. According to former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini, Hulk Hogan in the past had huge worries revolving around his safety with André the Giant also being in World Wrestling Entertainment’s locker room. At WrestleMania 3 in 1987, Hulk Hogan...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Comments On Allegations Randy Orton Forced Diva To Quit
Randy Orton has had an incredible WWE career, but he also had some bad moments in his career including when he caused a woman to quit. In the mid-2000s, WWE was eager to hire women (labeled as “divas” in that era) that didn’t have experience in wrestling with competitions like the Diva Search, which started in 2004 and just hiring women that they found that were models. WWE felt like they could teach them. Some women hired that way had long careers, but others were only there briefly.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall of Famer Details Fighting For His Life In 2022
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed their harrowing battle with COVID and how they really “fought” for their life over the last several months. ‘Cowboy’ Bill Watts is a legendary name in the world of pro wrestling with a career that saw him share the ring with the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Gorilla Monsoon, and Lout Thesz. Watts held numerous championships over his illustrious career, including WWWF tag team gold with Monsoon way back in 1965.
411mania.com
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.21.22
Hello everyone, it’s Friday and earlier this week I turned 37 so now that I’m officially old and washed up the quality here is going to decline while I yell at kids to get off of my lawn. Tonight Logan Paul is back, so there’s that as they continue the build to Sweet Saudi Blood Money. Solo Sikoa takes a step up in class when he battles Sheamus in the wake of the fight last week between the Bloodline and Brawling Brutes, I’m curious to see what Sheamus can do with Solo. Liv Morgan will battle Sonya Deville as we hope to get some direction for Liv’s character now that she’s showing off “extreme” aggression. We’ve got a women’s tag team title match when Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. Last week Rey Mysterio moved to Smackdown and earned a shot at Gunther and the Intercontinental title, so they’ll need to start that build sooner rather than later. Also last week Drew McIntyre pulled a Jimmy Uso and crashed his car into the car of Karrion Kross and Scarlett, so that feud must continue and we could get the next chapter tonight. The Viking Raiders continue to hint at returning, LA Knight debuted that character last week, and there’s been some hinting that Bray Wyatt will be here with his Uncle Howdy devil mask character so we’ll keep an eye out for that. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Reportedly Signed Ex-WWE Star To Deal
On the back of Willow Nightingale signing with AEW, it appears a former WWE star has done the same despite not getting the all-important ‘All Elite’ graphic. All Elite Wrestling seems never to be far away from adding new faces to its roster and since the formation of the company in early 2019 these announcements have always come with the ‘All Elite’ graphic announcing their arrival.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE And AEW Wrestlers Join IMPACT Wrestling (Spoiler)
Violent By Design is about to become even more dominant in IMPACT Wrestling. The Violent By Design faction was launched in late 2020 when Eric Young and Joe Doering joined forces, and since then, VBD has dominated the landscape of IMPACT Wrestling, also working alongside talents such as Rhino and Deaner – the former no longer being involved.
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Dayton, Ohio: Fatal 4-Way Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. You can check out the results from the show below:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai). Omos...
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Provides Update On Simone Johnson’s Debut
Shawn Michaels has given a timeline on when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, could make her official debut in WWE NXT. On Friday during a NXT Halloween Havoc media call, a day before the WWE Premium Live Event, Shawn Michaels spoke to the press. Eventually, the Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone would shoot a question to Michaels, asking him about when could see Ava Raine, who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (real name Simone Johnson.) Not just that, but the “Heartbreak Kid” was also asked about when we could see Valorie Loureda, an ex-Bellator fighter, on NXT TV. In response, Michaels gave a thrilling ETA.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Talent Calls Out Recent ‘BS’ Report On Backstage Issues
One AEW competitor is not happy with a recent report on the backstage goings on in the company as relate to AEW Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa. Thunder Rosa has been out of action since having to pull out of a scheduled AEW Women’s Title defence against Toni Storm at All Out in September. In her absence Storm won a four-way match to crown an Interim AEW Women’s Champion and according to some, questioned the validity of Rosa’s injury at the post-show media scrum.
NJPW President Takami Ohbari Comments On Karl Anderson Being Double Booked By NJPW And WWE
NJPW President Takami Ohbari excepts wrestlers to honor commitments. NJPW President Takami Ohbari took to social media to say, "We are doing all we can to ensure every signed match in Osaka on November 5 happens as promised. We expect all wrestlers, especially champions, to honor their advertised commitments." Ohbari's...
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
Yardbarker
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Set For 11/4 WWE SmackDown
Gunther will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship in two weeks. On the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown, the broadcast team announced that Gunther will put the title on the line against Rey Mysterio on the November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown. Mysterio earned a title shot on the October 24 episode when he defeated Solo Sikoa, Sheamus, and Ricochet in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Earlier that night, Mysterio told WWE Chief Content Officer that he was ready to quit due to his feud with his son Dominik, but the latter deescalated the situation by orchestrating a move to SmackDown for Mysterio.
