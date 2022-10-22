Long Beach community leader and legend Willie McGinest released a fresh testimonial about why he and his family back Suzie Price for Mayor. Raised in the city, McGinest graduated from Long Beach Poly High School, then went on to graduate from USC with a degree in Public Administration and a 15-year storied NFL career. Willie and his family are active in the Long Beach community. His work on behalf of Long Beach kids continues to build hope and opportunity. On May 3, 2005, the City of Long Beach declared Willie McGinest Day in recognition of his charitable efforts and civic involvement.

