FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Yue Yu: Given supervised visits with children, no charges after poisoning accusationsLavinia ThompsonIrvine, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Army Corps of Engineers to present at RMAC meeting on Oct. 25
The next Tuesday meeting of the Regional Military Affairs Committee will be at 3:30 p.m, Oct. 25 in Building 244, the Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC) just inside the main gate at Joint Forces Training Base. A photo identification will be required for entry at the main gate, 11200 Lexington Drive, Los Alamitos, CA 90720-5000.
Milestone: Orange Coast Medical Center performs 100th procedure MR-guided Focused Ultrasound treatment for essential tremor
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has announced that its MR-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) Program recently performed its 100th patient case. MRgFUS is an FDA-approved incisionless treatment for dominant hand tremor in people with essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson’s Disease (PD). The treatment uses focused ultrasound guided by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to treat the area responsible for the tremor, deep within the brain, with no surgical incision, implants, or radiation.
Long Beach leader and legend Willie McGinest releases testimonial on why he’s backing Democrat Suzie Price for Mayor
Long Beach community leader and legend Willie McGinest released a fresh testimonial about why he and his family back Suzie Price for Mayor. Raised in the city, McGinest graduated from Long Beach Poly High School, then went on to graduate from USC with a degree in Public Administration and a 15-year storied NFL career. Willie and his family are active in the Long Beach community. His work on behalf of Long Beach kids continues to build hope and opportunity. On May 3, 2005, the City of Long Beach declared Willie McGinest Day in recognition of his charitable efforts and civic involvement.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 24, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 24, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Tonight:. Clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to...
Follow the money in the 2022 Cypress Council election: Rachel Strong
The City of Cypress has posted online the campaign finance disclosure statements (“460s” and “497s”) for all the candidates running for City Council next month. Once the page displays after you click the link, you will need to scroll down to see the list of qualified candidates. Clicking on a particular candidate’s name will expand the list to display details about that candidate.
OC Health Care Agency reports avian flu confirmed in Orange County birds
The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) has received confirmation that six birds have tested positive for Avian Influenza A (H5N1), also known as Bird Flu, in Orange County. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recommends that hunters take precaution to limit the possibility of spread of infection to humans, and that the public stay clear of any sick or dead birds they may find.
Top Ten Stories for October 16 through October 22
Top Ten Stories for October 16 through October 22 include skeletal remains, supportive housing, and emergency mass notification. Top Ten Stories for October 16 through October 22 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic of the...
Lakewood Shreds event return Saturday, October 29
The City of Lakewood and EDCO Waste Services are teaming up again to sponsor a FREE shredding event to help you prevent identity theft by securely shredding sensitive documents as well as to safely dispose of unwanted e-waste. On Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon, Lakewood residents can...
Long Beach Police detectives connect October 17 murder suspect to additional incidents
On Oct. 17, 2022, Yohance Sharp was arrested for his involvement in multiple stabbing incidents, including the murder of 62-year-old Tina Hook of Long Beach. Following Sharp’s arrest, detectives expanded the scope of their investigation by searching for additional incidents that occurred under similar circumstances. Through their investigation, detectives discovered evidence indicating Sharp was responsible for the following two incidents on October 15th:
