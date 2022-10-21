Following up on a national strategy to fight HIV, England’s national medical director recently told The Guardian that the country is on track to eliminate new cases of the virus by 2030. The publication declared that the country was investing its hopes into becoming the first in the world to “defeat” HIV.It would be a groundbreaking achievement, especially for combatting a disease that has no cure. But contrary to popular belief, no new cases does not mean the virus will have been eliminated, in the U.K. nor elsewhere. Experts warn that eliminating HIV will take international efforts to make effective...

