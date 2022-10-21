Read full article on original website
financemagnates.com
Yen intervention fails, politics boosts sterling
Japanese authorities suspected of stepping into FX market again. Sterling climbs as Sunak takes political lead, Fed lifts Wall Street. Euro unfazed after European PMIs, China shows signs of stress. FX intervention. Japanese authorities most likely conducted another operation in the currency market, deploying their vast firepower of FX reserves...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
Stocks rose on Wall Street as traders take in a heavy round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies
financemagnates.com
175,000 Retail Traders Traded Forex in the US in Q2 2022
The United States is one of the most developed investment markets worldwide, but at the same time, the most tightly regulated. Due to the strict regulations, trading in typical contracts for difference (CFDs) is impossible, but investors can use other instruments for Forex (FX) margin trading. In the second quarter of 2022, 175,000 retail traders took advantage of this opportunity.
President Joe Biden urges vaccine boosters: 'Now is the time'
President Joe Biden announced a renewed effort to urge Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccines before the holiday season, while also getting his own booster on Tuesday.
financemagnates.com
Zero-Fee Investment App Dodl Adds US Stocks
AJ Bell, the United Kingdom's second-largest listed investment platform, joined the commission-free trading bandwagon this year by introducing its mobile-based investment app dubbed Dodl. A few months after the initial release, which offered trading only with UK-listed stocks, the platform is now expanding its offering with the US shares. Although...
Inside the U.K.’s Bold, Improbable Plan to End HIV by 2030
Following up on a national strategy to fight HIV, England’s national medical director recently told The Guardian that the country is on track to eliminate new cases of the virus by 2030. The publication declared that the country was investing its hopes into becoming the first in the world to “defeat” HIV.It would be a groundbreaking achievement, especially for combatting a disease that has no cure. But contrary to popular belief, no new cases does not mean the virus will have been eliminated, in the U.K. nor elsewhere. Experts warn that eliminating HIV will take international efforts to make effective...
Textile Sector Facing 4 Big Problems: ITMF
The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) Global Textile Industry Survey, formerly known as the ITMF Corona-Survey, showed a deteriorating business situation and expectations in the global textile industry in September. “Weakening demand, high raw material prices, high energy prices and inflation are the four major concerns of the global textile industry for the next six months,” ITMF said. “The concern about transportation costs have fallen significantly. Concerns about geopolitics, on the other hand, have increased significantly in the past two months.” The indicators for order intake, order backlog and capacity utilization rate also fell, globally, according to the survey. The business situation...
financemagnates.com
Finalto Continues to Grow in South Africa – In Conversation with Finalto’s Solomon Gounden
We recently sat down with the Managing Director of Finalto South Africa, Solomon Gounden, to discuss how Finalto’s efforts in the region has seen it awarded an ODP license, and what the future brings for traders and brokers. Following the introduction of the FMA 2016, financial institutions in South...
financemagnates.com
Regulation Roundup: Everything You Need to Know for 2023
Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) is right around the corner, officially kicking off on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate. Now in its tenth year of operation, FMLS is going bigger, gearing up for what will be the largest content stream to date. What does this mean for attendees? FMLS22 includes...
financemagnates.com
FMA Warns against Fraudster Impersonating the Regulator
New Zealand's financial industry watchdog, Financial Markets Authority (FMA), issued a warning on Tuesday against an individual claiming to work for the regulator. The fraudster is cold-calling consumers to solicit personal information and scam potential investors. According to a statement released by the FMA, the individual had tried to possess...
financemagnates.com
“The Future Lies in the Tokenization of Real-World Assets” - Artfi CEO, Asif Kamal
As the world moves towards democratization and tokenization of basically every asset, the art industry is one of the fastest moving sectors in this direction. The introduction and acceptance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has played a big role in democratizing the traditional art industry, allowing art lovers to own art pieces that they could not afford before.
financemagnates.com
Is Now the Time to Future Proof your Trading Platform?
The market hates uncertainty. And certainly, the same is true for brokers and traders when it applies to their trading platforms and financial technology. Recent developments have held a mirror to the financial services industry recently, and illustrated the risk involved in relying solely on one provider. Using multiple tech providers can provide an element of protection against risk, as well as allowing brokers to cater their services to different requirements of their clients.
financemagnates.com
Meet Unizen’s Trade Aggregator: A Simple Solution for Crypto Traders
Popular CeDeFi (CeFi + DeFi) exchange, Unizen has unveiled its newest tool, Unizen Trade Aggregator, following two years of development. This latest tool looks to be a game changer for users, offering a wide range of benefits and utility that can be explored in more detail. Unizen’s desire to push...
financemagnates.com
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to Launch a Crypto Trading Platform
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) has published its five-year strategic plan between 2023 and 2027, aiming to develop a blockchain-based platform for facilitating cryptocurrency exchange services. “TASE will promote the implementation of innovative technologies, including DLT, tokenizing of various classes of digital assets and smart contracts,” the. “TASE...
financemagnates.com
Integral Hires Judy Goh as MD and APAC Sales Head
Integral Development Corp. has hired Judy Goh as a Managing Director and the Head of Sales for Asia Pacific. She has already joined the company and is based in Singapore. Integral is a forex trading technology company that was established in 1993. It primarily provides cloud-based SaaS FX workflow solutions and targets a broad range of buy-side forex market participants, including banks, brokers, asset managers and hedge funds.
financemagnates.com
OneRoyal Opens an Office in Lagos, Nigeria
OneRoyal is excited to announce its physical presence in Africa, with the opening of the company’s new office in Lagos, Nigeria, in September 2022. OneRoyal’s team in Nigeria will be focusing on the education of retail clients and business development across Africa, with the initial focus being on Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana.
financemagnates.com
Fintech Payrow Launches New Tools to Automate Routine Processes for Business
Payrow, a new British fintech that provides financial services for entrepreneurs and flexible workers, announces the launch of automatic statements, which provide detailed information about payments for the required period. Customers can configure the automatic generation of both one-time and regular account statements for the selected period. The launch of...
