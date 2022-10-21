ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yen intervention fails, politics boosts sterling

Japanese authorities suspected of stepping into FX market again. Sterling climbs as Sunak takes political lead, Fed lifts Wall Street. Euro unfazed after European PMIs, China shows signs of stress. FX intervention. Japanese authorities most likely conducted another operation in the currency market, deploying their vast firepower of FX reserves...
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
financemagnates.com

175,000 Retail Traders Traded Forex in the US in Q2 2022

The United States is one of the most developed investment markets worldwide, but at the same time, the most tightly regulated. Due to the strict regulations, trading in typical contracts for difference (CFDs) is impossible, but investors can use other instruments for Forex (FX) margin trading. In the second quarter of 2022, 175,000 retail traders took advantage of this opportunity.
financemagnates.com

Zero-Fee Investment App Dodl Adds US Stocks

AJ Bell, the United Kingdom's second-largest listed investment platform, joined the commission-free trading bandwagon this year by introducing its mobile-based investment app dubbed Dodl. A few months after the initial release, which offered trading only with UK-listed stocks, the platform is now expanding its offering with the US shares. Although...
TheDailyBeast

Inside the U.K.’s Bold, Improbable Plan to End HIV by 2030

Following up on a national strategy to fight HIV, England’s national medical director recently told The Guardian that the country is on track to eliminate new cases of the virus by 2030. The publication declared that the country was investing its hopes into becoming the first in the world to “defeat” HIV.It would be a groundbreaking achievement, especially for combatting a disease that has no cure. But contrary to popular belief, no new cases does not mean the virus will have been eliminated, in the U.K. nor elsewhere. Experts warn that eliminating HIV will take international efforts to make effective...
Sourcing Journal

Textile Sector Facing 4 Big Problems: ITMF

The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) Global Textile Industry Survey, formerly known as the ITMF Corona-Survey, showed a deteriorating business situation and expectations in the global textile industry in September. “Weakening demand, high raw material prices, high energy prices and inflation are the four major concerns of the global textile industry for the next six months,” ITMF said. “The concern about transportation costs have fallen significantly. Concerns about geopolitics, on the other hand, have increased significantly in the past two months.” The indicators for order intake, order backlog and capacity utilization rate also fell, globally, according to the survey. The business situation...
financemagnates.com

Regulation Roundup: Everything You Need to Know for 2023

Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) is right around the corner, officially kicking off on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate. Now in its tenth year of operation, FMLS is going bigger, gearing up for what will be the largest content stream to date. What does this mean for attendees? FMLS22 includes...
financemagnates.com

FMA Warns against Fraudster Impersonating the Regulator

New Zealand's financial industry watchdog, Financial Markets Authority (FMA), issued a warning on Tuesday against an individual claiming to work for the regulator. The fraudster is cold-calling consumers to solicit personal information and scam potential investors. According to a statement released by the FMA, the individual had tried to possess...
financemagnates.com

“The Future Lies in the Tokenization of Real-World Assets” - Artfi CEO, Asif Kamal

As the world moves towards democratization and tokenization of basically every asset, the art industry is one of the fastest moving sectors in this direction. The introduction and acceptance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has played a big role in democratizing the traditional art industry, allowing art lovers to own art pieces that they could not afford before.
financemagnates.com

Is Now the Time to Future Proof your Trading Platform?

The market hates uncertainty. And certainly, the same is true for brokers and traders when it applies to their trading platforms and financial technology. Recent developments have held a mirror to the financial services industry recently, and illustrated the risk involved in relying solely on one provider. Using multiple tech providers can provide an element of protection against risk, as well as allowing brokers to cater their services to different requirements of their clients.
financemagnates.com

Meet Unizen’s Trade Aggregator: A Simple Solution for Crypto Traders

Popular CeDeFi (CeFi + DeFi) exchange, Unizen has unveiled its newest tool, Unizen Trade Aggregator, following two years of development. This latest tool looks to be a game changer for users, offering a wide range of benefits and utility that can be explored in more detail. Unizen’s desire to push...
financemagnates.com

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to Launch a Crypto Trading Platform

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) has published its five-year strategic plan between 2023 and 2027, aiming to develop a blockchain-based platform for facilitating cryptocurrency exchange services. “TASE will promote the implementation of innovative technologies, including DLT, tokenizing of various classes of digital assets and smart contracts,” the. “TASE...
financemagnates.com

Integral Hires Judy Goh as MD and APAC Sales Head

Integral Development Corp. has hired Judy Goh as a Managing Director and the Head of Sales for Asia Pacific. She has already joined the company and is based in Singapore. Integral is a forex trading technology company that was established in 1993. It primarily provides cloud-based SaaS FX workflow solutions and targets a broad range of buy-side forex market participants, including banks, brokers, asset managers and hedge funds.
financemagnates.com

OneRoyal Opens an Office in Lagos, Nigeria

OneRoyal is excited to announce its physical presence in Africa, with the opening of the company’s new office in Lagos, Nigeria, in September 2022. OneRoyal’s team in Nigeria will be focusing on the education of retail clients and business development across Africa, with the initial focus being on Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana.
financemagnates.com

Fintech Payrow Launches New Tools to Automate Routine Processes for Business

Payrow, a new British fintech that provides financial services for entrepreneurs and flexible workers, announces the launch of automatic statements, which provide detailed information about payments for the required period. Customers can configure the automatic generation of both one-time and regular account statements for the selected period. The launch of...

