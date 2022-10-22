Read full article on original website
EKU Sports
McKinney Earns ASUN Weekly Honor
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU redshirt-junior quarterback Parker McKinney has been named ASUN Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. McKinney led the Colonels to their first conference win of the season as EKU defeated North Alabama, 56-53 on Saturday. McKinney finished 22-for-33 with 310 passing yards while matching an EKU single-game record with five passing touchdowns. He also led the Colonels' ground attack with 65 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
EKU Sports
Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Bellarmine Invite
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Eastern Kentucky women's tennis team finished playing at the Bellarmine Invite on Sunday at Eddie Weber Tennis Complex. Juniors Emmeline Polevoi, Daniela Hernandez, and freshman Sasha Parkhomenko competed for the Colonels. EKU competed against Bellarmine, Indiana Tech, and WKU. LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Eastern Kentucky women's...
EKU Sports
Parkhomenko Earns Her First Career Collegiate Win At ITA Regionals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Eastern Kentucky women's tennis team finished playing at the ITA Regionals on Friday. Emmeline Polevoi, Daniela Hernandez, and Sasha Parkhomenko competed for the Colonels. Parkhomenko earned her first career collegiate win against Grace Lampman from IUPUI. KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Eastern Kentucky women's tennis team...
EKU Sports
Colonels Top North Alabama In Offensive Shootout, 56-53
RICHMOND, Ky. – The EKU football team used a six-yard touchdown pass from Parker McKinney to Cornelius McCoy with eight seconds remaining to earn a 56-53 victory over North Alabama and cap a wild Homecoming Day at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. McKinney tied a school record...
EKU Sports
Camo Team Wins Baseball's Fall World Series
RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky held its intrasquad Colonel World Series over the weekend. The Camo Team won the series over the Maroon Team, 2-1. The Camo Team won the first two games of the series by scores of 4-2 and 10-0. The Maroon Team won game three on Sunday, 5-1. GAME 1 RECAP.
4-star prospects, Boyle County sophomore among latest offers from UK
The coaching staff hit the road this week during the team's Bye week. Kentucky has offered Statesboro (Ga.) 2024 athlete Kamron Mikell (6-foot-2, 181), Covington (Ga.) Newton 2025 running back Zion Johnson (5-foot-9, 185), Charlotte (N.C.) Christian running back Kyron Jones (6-foot-0.5, 193), Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2025 athlete Montavin Quisenberry (5-foot-9, 160), Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic 2024 athlete Emanuel Ross (6-foot-2, 190), Brockton (Mass.) 2024 wide receiver Cameron Monteiro (6-foot-3, 170), Pike Road (Ala.) 2024 defensive lineman Malik Blocton (6-foot-2.5, 268), Carrollton (Ga.) 2024 tight end Caleb Odom (6-foot-5, 205), Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz 2024 defensive lineman Kendall Jackson (6-foot-4, 250), Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough 2024 offensive tackle Eagan Boyer (6-foot-8, 265), Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School of Knoxville 2024 cornerback Chaston Smith (6-foot-1, 151) and Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute 2025 edge rusher Zahir Mathis (6-foot-5, 220).
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WTVQ
‘I want people to think about this song’: Looking at the complicated legacy of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Dozens of people gathered on Sunday in the Kentucky Performing Art Center for a program called The State of Song: “My Old Kentucky Home” Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by the non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Herd of cows loose on golf course in Kentucky
There's a herd of them running around Cherokee Park in Louisville on Friday. WLKY Chopper HD flew over and spotted several steer milling around the Cherokee Golf Course, with some golfers still just chipping away. MetroSafe said that around 9 a.m., a cattle truck and another truck were involved in...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction to Pitt’s Loss to Louisville
Pitt won many games last season because of the play from their quarterback. Tonight, it’s safe to say that they didn’t win this game simply because of the play that they got from their quarterback. Kedon Slovis was awful tonight and because of that, Pitt lost to Louisville,...
wdrb.com
'Originals of cheer' | Former University of Louisville cheerleader dies 'unexpectedly'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville cheerleader died unexpectedly on Saturday. According to an obituary online, Eric Ortiz died Oct. 22 at the age of 30 years old. Friends, family, and former teammates of Eric Ortiz have posted on social media in remembrance of him, after learning...
fox56news.com
EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The Family Dog’
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is expecting the largest homecoming turnout it has seen in almost 40 years. One big attraction to kick off EKU’s homecoming festivities is an old bar that has been closed for over twenty years, but just for one, Friday night, it reopened.
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
Select Golden Arches Will Start Selling ‘Krispy’ Donuts in Kentucky
What could be the best food news I have ever talked about, I woke up this morning, got on social media, and found the most delicious tidbit, yet. Plus, it has to do with Kentucky. In the past, McDonald's gave us the Pull-Apart Donts that are actually very good. But,...
Escaped Bulls Duke It Out During Runaway Cow Incident in Popular KY Park
So how did you start your Friday? You fed the pet, had breakfast, and went to work? The usual, right? You didn't have to deal with a small herd of bovines and their contentious alphas, did you? I thought not. Well, that just means you don't work for the city...
wdrb.com
Early voting underway in southern Indiana; thousands of absentee ballots requested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The midterm elections are more than two weeks away, but people are already casting ballots in Kentucky and Indiana. Indiana started in-person voting last week, while Kentucky is slated to start on Nov. 3. Election Day is set for Nov. 8, but early voting has benefits...
Report: Internet providers offer Louisville residents unequal speeds for similar prices
Reporters for The Markup found that U.S. households in poorer neighborhoods are given worse deals than those in wealthier areas.
wdrb.com
Neil Huffman moving St. Matthews Acura dealership to Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neil Huffman Automotive Group is moving its Acura dealership, currently in St. Matthews, to Jeffersontown. According to a news release, Neil Huffman Acura is moving to 11700 Plantside Drive, at the corner of Blankenbaker Parkway. "The Acura brand has been strong in our community for many...
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky
Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
