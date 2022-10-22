ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News On 6

Michigan Cat Breaks World Record For Tallest Living Domestic Cat

A Michigan man's cat now holds the world record for world's tallest living domestic cat. The cat's name is Fenrir, and he measures in at 18.83 inches tall. Finrir's owner, William Powers, also owns another world record holding cat. The other's name is Altair, and he holds the record for...
topdogtips.com

Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs

Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
CNET

Veterinarian Reveals the Four Cat Breeds He'd Never Choose

Ben Simpson-Vernon, a veterinarian in England, went viral recently with two TikToks. The first listed the five dog breeds he'd never choose (sorry, pugs), and the second listed five dog breeds he would pick. (Yay for mutts!) So of course he had to eventually turn to our feline friends. Simpson-Vernon's...
moneytalksnews.com

The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills

We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
WEKU

A canine psychologist with a new puppy explores 'how dogs become themselves'

Lucky puppy, lucky puppy, such a lucky puppy to be adopted by Alexandra Horowitz. What Mr. Rogers was to children, Alexandra Horowitz is to dogs: a wise and patient observer who seeks to intimately know a creature who is fundamentally different from us adult humans. Horowitz is a canine psychologist...
petside.com

Border Collie vs Australian Cattle Dog – We Put the Breeds to the Test

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. With an abundance of intelligence and energy, the border collie and the Australian cattle dog are two phenomenal herding dogs. In the right hands, they can also make wonderful family pets. However, both breeds also need plenty of exercises and mental stimulation to keep them on the right track.

