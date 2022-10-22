ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James fires back at interview trap to bash Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James is not falling into the interview trap that reporters could interpret as him bashing his teammate Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has been the talk of the sports world on Sunday after his epic fail doomed the Lakers against the Blazers. With 30 seconds left on the clock and the Lakers leading […] The post Lakers star LeBron James fires back at interview trap to bash Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Unloads On Lakers’ Management

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting an ear full from former NBA star Charles Barkley. His analysis of the Lakers management isn’t good, as he unloaded on them. So what is the former NBA star saying about the Lakers management that’s so bad?. Barkley Isn’t Happy With Players...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Warriors’ jaw-dropping first half

It’s unlikely that anyone will look at the defensive performance in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings and say that the Golden State Warriors did well defensively. Golden State surrendered 71 first-half points to its Northern California rival. That was the bad news for the Warriors. The good news? Thanks to its offense, Golden State still led comfortably.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq goes viral for savage comment about Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal is pulling no punches against his former team. During the latest episode of his “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal spoke on the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles to start the new season. O’Neal zeroed in on the Lakers’ deficiencies from the three-point line and hit the purple and gold with a savage line.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson reveals savage reason why he turned down ownership role with Warriors

Magic Johnson is without a doubt one of the most esteemed and well-respected NBA legends today. As such, it isn’t surprising that teams from around the league would jump at the opportunity to have the Los Angeles Lakers icon be part of their ownership group. Apparently, one of those teams happen to be the Golden […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson reveals savage reason why he turned down ownership role with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 hottest Jazz takes from shocking first week of 2022-23 NBA season

The Utah Jazz are 3-0. Yes, you read that correctly. Easily the NBA’s biggest surprise after the first week, the Salt Lake City franchise finds themselves undefeated after trading away two stars, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, for a boatload of draft picks. Despite looking primed for a shot at 18 year-old Victor Wembanyama, the […] The post 3 hottest Jazz takes from shocking first week of 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The compelling reason why Jazz’s surprisingly strong start could spell trouble for LeBron James, Lakers

The Utah Jazz have been without a doubt one of, if not the biggest surprise package early in the NBA season. Now at 3-0, the Jazz are now just one out of four teams in the entire league that have yet to taste defeat this year. Utah’s surprisingly strong start to the campaign has sent […] The post RUMOR: The compelling reason why Jazz’s surprisingly strong start could spell trouble for LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch

The Los Angeles Lakers, who have started the season 0-3 after an inexplicable choke against the Portland Trail Blazers, are unequivocally the worst three-point shooting team in the league, having made a terrible 8.3 threes on 39.3 attempts per night through their first three games, a putrid 21.2 percent that’s eight percentage points lower than […] The post RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
