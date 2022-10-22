Read full article on original website
VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land 3 Players If They Trade Russell Westbrook To The Dallas Mavericks In A 3-Team Deal
Los Angeles Lakers could make a big move regarding Russell Westbrook in a 3-team deal with Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Warriors star Stephen Curry goes viral after Dabo Swinney’s absurd ‘2-for-25’ comment
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy...
Lakers star LeBron James fires back at interview trap to bash Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James is not falling into the interview trap that reporters could interpret as him bashing his teammate Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has been the talk of the sports world on Sunday after his epic fail doomed the Lakers against the Blazers. With 30 seconds left on the clock and the Lakers leading […] The post Lakers star LeBron James fires back at interview trap to bash Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Jump Shot With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
Coming into Sunday's afternoon match against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers were optimistic about grabbing their first win of the season. At home, with their guys healthy, the Purple and Gold started the game well enough and even built a lead in the second half before it all fell apart.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Unloads On Lakers’ Management
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting an ear full from former NBA star Charles Barkley. His analysis of the Lakers management isn’t good, as he unloaded on them. So what is the former NBA star saying about the Lakers management that’s so bad?. Barkley Isn’t Happy With Players...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Warriors’ jaw-dropping first half
It’s unlikely that anyone will look at the defensive performance in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings and say that the Golden State Warriors did well defensively. Golden State surrendered 71 first-half points to its Northern California rival. That was the bad news for the Warriors. The good news? Thanks to its offense, Golden State still led comfortably.
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s genuine reaction to Juan Toscano-Anderson standing up for him in interview
Russell Westbrook has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism after he went 0-of-11 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Russ has had another rough start to the season, and it isn’t at all surprising that the pitchforks have already been brought out so quickly against the Los Angeles Lakers star.
Watch: Lakers fan yells 'You suck a--' at Russell Westbrook, leads to confrontation
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a lousy outing this week against the Los Angeles Clippers, managing only two points in a 103-97 loss. Following the final buzzer, Westbrook confronted a Lakers fan who had shouted something nasty at the nine-time All-Star as he headed to the locker room.
‘Story of the game’: Steve Kerr, Draymond Green sound off on what doomed Warriors vs. Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 on Friday night at Chase Center, their arduous second-half comeback cut just short by the sound of the final buzzer. After the game, Steve Kerr expressed pride in his team’s second-half competitive fire. As their head coach saw it, what...
Shaq goes viral for savage comment about Lakers
Shaquille O’Neal is pulling no punches against his former team. During the latest episode of his “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal spoke on the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles to start the new season. O’Neal zeroed in on the Lakers’ deficiencies from the three-point line and hit the purple and gold with a savage line.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson reveals savage reason why he turned down ownership role with Warriors
Magic Johnson is without a doubt one of the most esteemed and well-respected NBA legends today. As such, it isn’t surprising that teams from around the league would jump at the opportunity to have the Los Angeles Lakers icon be part of their ownership group. Apparently, one of those teams happen to be the Golden […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson reveals savage reason why he turned down ownership role with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 hottest Jazz takes from shocking first week of 2022-23 NBA season
The Utah Jazz are 3-0. Yes, you read that correctly. Easily the NBA’s biggest surprise after the first week, the Salt Lake City franchise finds themselves undefeated after trading away two stars, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, for a boatload of draft picks. Despite looking primed for a shot at 18 year-old Victor Wembanyama, the […] The post 3 hottest Jazz takes from shocking first week of 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The compelling reason why Jazz’s surprisingly strong start could spell trouble for LeBron James, Lakers
The Utah Jazz have been without a doubt one of, if not the biggest surprise package early in the NBA season. Now at 3-0, the Jazz are now just one out of four teams in the entire league that have yet to taste defeat this year. Utah’s surprisingly strong start to the campaign has sent […] The post RUMOR: The compelling reason why Jazz’s surprisingly strong start could spell trouble for LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Lakers, who have started the season 0-3 after an inexplicable choke against the Portland Trail Blazers, are unequivocally the worst three-point shooting team in the league, having made a terrible 8.3 threes on 39.3 attempts per night through their first three games, a putrid 21.2 percent that’s eight percentage points lower than […] The post RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
