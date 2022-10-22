Read full article on original website
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said at His Pre-Kansas State News Conference
STILLWATER — After an impressive comeback victory against Texas this past weekend, the Cowboys are right back into another game with a Big 12 title contender. Oklahoma State plays at Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Mike Gundy held his weekly media luncheon Monday. Here is what he said.
Oklahoma State’s Nov. 5 Matchup with Kansas Kick Time Falls in Six-Day Window
The Big 12’s parity makes releasing kick times too far in advance difficult. Oklahoma State’s Nov. 5 game at Kansas falls in the six-day window — along with three other games in the league. The only game with a kick time announced was West Virginia at Iowa State, which will be played at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
Recruiting Update: Cowboys Sends Out Handful of Future Offers over the Past Month
If you saw the Cowboys’ depth chart from this past weekend, you’ll understand the urgency for reinforcements. Oklahoma State has yet to land a pledge for its 2024 class, but here are some of the prospects the Cowboys have extended offers to for that recruiting cycle and beyond.
Handicapping Oklahoma's Final Five Games
This season has already been a disappointment for a team that began the year in the top 10, but these next five contests will determine if the year is a disaster or simply a downer.
Friday Night Highlights: Endean’s Hawks on Ridiculous Streak, Cowboy Commits Go 8–2 This Weekend
Oklahoma State commits went 8-2 this past weekend as the high school playoffs around the country draw near. Here is a look at how the Cowboy pledges did with stats, if available, provided by MaxPreps. Jelani McDonald / ATH (DB) / Waco Connally (6-2) / Texas. Connally won again this...
Grading Gundy’s Dance Moves, OSU’s Penalty Free Performance After Win vs. Texas
Once again it wasn’t necessarily pretty for Oklahoma State, but on Saturday, it once again mattered not! Oklahoma State out-uglied the burnt crisp orange visiting Texas Longhorns in a thriller, 41-34, coming from down as many as 14 points to send the Horns tail tucked headed back south,. Here...
Videos: Oklahoma State Players, Coaches Recap Texas Win
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team beat Texas 41-34 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the game, Mike Gundy, Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason, Spencer Sanders, Bryson Green and Sione Asi met with reporters to discuss the Cowboys’ win.
Kickoff for Oklahoma State’s Road Game at Kansas State Set
It looks like Saturday(afternoon)s truly are for the (Cow)boys. Oklahoma State will kick off its upcoming road game against Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. CST on FOX. It will be the Cowboys’ fifth-straight afternoon kick. Based on their nonconference trend, the Cowboys looked to be a primetime team. But...
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
Social Media Reacts to OSU’s Comeback Win over Texas
If it could go wrong for OSU in the first half, it went wrong. But the Cowboys made halftime adjustments, clawed back from a two-score deficit and found a way to make the plays to win as a higher-ranked home underdog. As you could imagine, both OSU players, fans and...
Daily Bullets (Oct. 23): Cowboys Claw Back to Bounce Back over Texas
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • As per usual, Marshall’s 10 Thoughts are required reading. [PFB]. • Kyle Boone handed out report cards after the win. [PFB]. • Guerin Emig on Gundy’s pregame speech and how his team...
Coach Gundy Expresses Confidence In Young Players
Oklahoma State rallied in the second half of Saturday's game against Texas to steal a win against the Longhorns. The Cowboys were limited by injuries and were without two key wide receivers, the starting center and a starting defensive end. During the game, even more injuries mounted for the Cowboys,...
Look: This Stat Shows How Lopsided Officiating Was In Texas-Oklahoma State Game
A lousy fourth quarter sunk Texas this Saturday against Oklahoma State, as Steve Sarkisian's squad gave up 17 unanswered points when it mattered most. One of the main issues for Texas this Saturday was the abundance of penalties it had. The Longhorns were flagged 14 times for 119 yards. The...
Cowboys Climb to No. 9 in Latest AP Poll
Oklahoma State had to spend just one week outside of the Top 10. The Cowboys had dropped to 11 after losing in double-overtime at TCU, but they’re back in it the Top 10 after their comeback win over Texas. OSU landed at No. 9 in this week’s AP Top...
Live Blog Updates: OSU Takes Late Lead as Homecoming Comes Down to Wire
The greatest homecoming celebration in all the land has finally arrived in Stillwater, America, and to top it all off: the football should be pretty great, too. No. 11 Oklahoma State welcomes No. 20 Texas on Saturday afternoon with a 2:30 kickoff with Big 12 title and possibly college football playoff stakes on the line.
Injury Report: Harper, Martin Among Cowboys to Miss Texas Game, Sanders Not Mentioned on Injury Report
Spencer Sanders was not mentioned on Dave Hunziker’s pregame injury report, but a long list of Cowboys were listed. Oklahoma State is expected to be without Jaden Bray, Thomas Harper, Brendon Evers, Braydon Johnson, Preston Wilson and Brock Martin against Texas on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the Cowboys’ pass...
They Can’t Beat Us!
The Moore War Assembly was an experience like no other. Freshmen brought the heat at the assembly and beat the sophomores trying to get the spirit stick. News 9 even made an appearance, and comparing the two interviews between Moore high school and Westmoore was interesting. Storm Jones and the person getting interviewed were practically screaming at each other to hear the questions. Westmoore definitely wasn’t lacking in school spirit.
