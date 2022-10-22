ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Videos: Oklahoma State Players, Coaches Recap Texas Win

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team beat Texas 41-34 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the game, Mike Gundy, Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason, Spencer Sanders, Bryson Green and Sione Asi met with reporters to discuss the Cowboys’ win.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Kickoff for Oklahoma State’s Road Game at Kansas State Set

It looks like Saturday(afternoon)s truly are for the (Cow)boys. Oklahoma State will kick off its upcoming road game against Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. CST on FOX. It will be the Cowboys’ fifth-straight afternoon kick. Based on their nonconference trend, the Cowboys looked to be a primetime team. But...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Social Media Reacts to OSU’s Comeback Win over Texas

If it could go wrong for OSU in the first half, it went wrong. But the Cowboys made halftime adjustments, clawed back from a two-score deficit and found a way to make the plays to win as a higher-ranked home underdog. As you could imagine, both OSU players, fans and...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Cowboys Climb to No. 9 in Latest AP Poll

Oklahoma State had to spend just one week outside of the Top 10. The Cowboys had dropped to 11 after losing in double-overtime at TCU, but they’re back in it the Top 10 after their comeback win over Texas. OSU landed at No. 9 in this week’s AP Top...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Live Blog Updates: OSU Takes Late Lead as Homecoming Comes Down to Wire

The greatest homecoming celebration in all the land has finally arrived in Stillwater, America, and to top it all off: the football should be pretty great, too. No. 11 Oklahoma State welcomes No. 20 Texas on Saturday afternoon with a 2:30 kickoff with Big 12 title and possibly college football playoff stakes on the line.
STILLWATER, OK
whsjagwire.com

They Can’t Beat Us!

The Moore War Assembly was an experience like no other. Freshmen brought the heat at the assembly and beat the sophomores trying to get the spirit stick. News 9 even made an appearance, and comparing the two interviews between Moore high school and Westmoore was interesting. Storm Jones and the person getting interviewed were practically screaming at each other to hear the questions. Westmoore definitely wasn’t lacking in school spirit.
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in Payne County, OK

If you plan a trip to Payne County in central Oklahoma, you’ll spend days touring its natural landscapes, historical landmarks, scenic parks, and amusement attractions. The county was established in 1890 and named after David Payne, who served as an American soldier and leader of the Oklahoma Boomer Movement.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy