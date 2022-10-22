ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

2022 York County District 4 Candidates

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “York County Council meetings present an opportunity for the Council to hear from the public and for citizens to watch their Government and elected officials carry out their public duties and responsibilities.” – York County Council. Below 2 candidates asked...
WCNC

City eyes $14.8 million to expand CATS rail yard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on whether to spend $14.8 million to expand the city's light rail maintenance facilities near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The land, which consists of 17.88 acres currently part of the larger Norfolk-Southern rail yard north of Uptown Charlotte, will give Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Greenhouse Takes Over Tennis Court And Aims To Feed Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Victory Gardens International is looking to get the upper hand on food deserts, and thanks to an all new project, it might not be much of a fight at all. The non-profit is bringing a greenhouse to Rock Hill’s South-side, in an effort...
ROCK HILL, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Ashley Furniture two-in-one store plan expands to another site near Charlotte

Broad River Retail will invest over $4 million to open a two-in-one Ashley Furniture retail store in the Charlotte region. Broad River Retail will open its 32nd Ashley furniture store at 815 E. Innes St. in Salisbury, the company said in a news release. Broad River Retail is an independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensee based in Fort Mill, S.C.
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Thousands Show Up To Cast Ballots On First Day Of In-Person Early Voting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters turned out by the thousands in the first of in-person early voting across North Carolina. The North Carolina Board of Elections says 135,400 ballots were cast on Thursday. In Mecklenburg County, elections officials say 10,971 people voted in-person. The turnout was about the same as the first day of in-person early voting in the 2018 midterm election.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina

- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
YORK, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lancaster County, SC

Formerly known as Barnettsville, Lancaster County lies in the Charlotte Metropolitan Area in South Carolina. Founded in the 1750s by settlers from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the eponymous seat of Lancaster County is also famously known as the Red Rose City. The region surges with landmarks of historical importance, such as Buford’s...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

York County, S.C. state leaders to speak on fentanyl bust

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County sheriff is expected to provide more information Monday on a huge drug bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. Thousands of grams of cocaine, and hundreds of grams...
YORK COUNTY, SC
fortmillprepsports.com

Nation Ford, Fort Mill runners win York County Championship

ROCK HILL – The Nation Ford Falcons and Fort Mill Yellow Jackets were dominate in the York County Cross Country Championship Saturday at the Catawba Bend Preserve in Rock Hill. The event could be a preview of the Region 3-5A championship, as well as possibly the state championship held...
YORK COUNTY, SC

