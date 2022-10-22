Read full article on original website
In-person early voting begins in South Carolina for November midterms
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting in person has begun for South Carolina. As voters make their way to the polls in South Carolina this election season, they will have a lot to consider. Among them, a referendum -- Voters will be asked to consider a $156-million bond to...
cn2.com
2022 York County District 4 Candidates
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “York County Council meetings present an opportunity for the Council to hear from the public and for citizens to watch their Government and elected officials carry out their public duties and responsibilities.” – York County Council. Below 2 candidates asked...
The Black Political Caucus: Chair talks about mission, work in Charlotte-Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE — For decades, the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg has been one of the most influential Charlotte groups. They’ve also given some of the most sought-after political endorsements. On the Political Beat, Reporter Joe Bruno spoke to BPC Chair Caleb Theodros about the group’s mission and work....
Duo behind Flipside Café bringing Flip Out Burger to The Power House in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The husband-and-wife team behind Flipside Café will hone their skills with a new, chef-driven burger concept at The Power House. That $18 million adaptive-reuse project — part of Rock Hill’s University Center — is under construction. It will incorporate a brewery, bar and a food hall on the lower level.
WCNC
City eyes $14.8 million to expand CATS rail yard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on whether to spend $14.8 million to expand the city's light rail maintenance facilities near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The land, which consists of 17.88 acres currently part of the larger Norfolk-Southern rail yard north of Uptown Charlotte, will give Charlotte...
cn2.com
Greenhouse Takes Over Tennis Court And Aims To Feed Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Victory Gardens International is looking to get the upper hand on food deserts, and thanks to an all new project, it might not be much of a fight at all. The non-profit is bringing a greenhouse to Rock Hill’s South-side, in an effort...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture two-in-one store plan expands to another site near Charlotte
Broad River Retail will invest over $4 million to open a two-in-one Ashley Furniture retail store in the Charlotte region. Broad River Retail will open its 32nd Ashley furniture store at 815 E. Innes St. in Salisbury, the company said in a news release. Broad River Retail is an independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensee based in Fort Mill, S.C.
Clover School District pushing for new high school ahead of election
CLOVER, S.C. — The Clover School District could be getting a new high school if voters approve the bond referendum that will be on the ballot this election. It's the district's second attempt at asking taxpayers to help cover the costs for the project. Students and school officials are...
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Show Up To Cast Ballots On First Day Of In-Person Early Voting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters turned out by the thousands in the first of in-person early voting across North Carolina. The North Carolina Board of Elections says 135,400 ballots were cast on Thursday. In Mecklenburg County, elections officials say 10,971 people voted in-person. The turnout was about the same as the first day of in-person early voting in the 2018 midterm election.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lancaster County, SC
Formerly known as Barnettsville, Lancaster County lies in the Charlotte Metropolitan Area in South Carolina. Founded in the 1750s by settlers from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the eponymous seat of Lancaster County is also famously known as the Red Rose City. The region surges with landmarks of historical importance, such as Buford’s...
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at South Carolina facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mallard Creek BBQ Returns For 91st Year, After 3 Years Cancelled Due To Pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C – For the first time in three years, an election-season tradition returns this week. The 91st Mallard Creek BBQ will be held Thursday at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Community House. It’s the first time the event has been held since the pandemic. Volunteers will cook 7,500 pounds...
Second-oldest African-American church in Charlotte turns 157 years old
CHARLOTTE — This weekend was a momentous occasion for the second-oldest African-American church in Charlotte. Rockwell A.M.E. Zion Church turned 157 years old Sunday. The church, which is in Charlotte’s Derita neighborhood, celebrated with a special homecoming service. Rockwell has a rich history in the Queen City, serving...
WBTV
York County, S.C. state leaders to speak on fentanyl bust
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County sheriff is expected to provide more information Monday on a huge drug bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. Thousands of grams of cocaine, and hundreds of grams...
Belk Freeway described as ‘traffic-choked relic’ of outdated transportation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The director of research engagement at UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute says Charlotte’s Belk Freeway is a traffic-choked relic of outdated transportation in the city.
fortmillprepsports.com
Nation Ford, Fort Mill runners win York County Championship
ROCK HILL – The Nation Ford Falcons and Fort Mill Yellow Jackets were dominate in the York County Cross Country Championship Saturday at the Catawba Bend Preserve in Rock Hill. The event could be a preview of the Region 3-5A championship, as well as possibly the state championship held...
Multiple arrests made in huge, ongoing York County fentanyl trafficking operation
Authorities made an announcement Monday on a years-long investigation into a fentanyl trafficking organization in York County.
One killed in single-vehicle York County collision: SCHP
The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 49 near Mission Road.
Gas stations say electric charging stations are not profitable for them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pricey fees are stopping gas stations from adding electric vehicle chargers. Gas stations seem like the obvious choice for electric vehicle chargers. You can take a bathroom, or grab a bite to eat, all while your vehicle powers up. But high costs could stop that from...
