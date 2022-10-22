Las Vegas, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Las Vegas.
The Arbor View High School football team will have a game with Canyon Springs High School on October 21, 2022, 18:30:00.
Arbor View High School
Canyon Springs High School
October 21, 2022
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football
The Green Valley High School football team will have a game with Faith Lutheran High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Green Valley High School
Faith Lutheran High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
