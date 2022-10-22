ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing West Michigan family was spotted at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yyKi_0iiP9MCQ00

FREEMONT (WWJ) -- A missing West Michigan family showed up in surveillance footage at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula on Monday, just one day after relatives last had contact with them.

Freemont Police Department has confirmed that a family of four spotted by a gas station attendant and recorded on the business's security cameras on Monday, October 17, just before 11 a.m. is the missing Cirigliano family.

A photo from the surveillance footage shows Suzette Cirigliano and one of her sons in an aisle in the gas station. Footage from the parking lot captured the family's minivan, a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna, License Plate No. DJL1982.

The gas station attendant, Heidi Bowler, told WOOD TV that the mother and two sons had come inside to use the restroom and buy food. The family also purchased gasoline.

Bowler said that one of the sons had asked to use a telephone, but did not know how to make a call.

The family was only at the gas station for about fifteen minutes, but the strange behavior of the teenager stuck in Bowler's mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FXGPp_0iiP9MCQ00
Photo credit Michigan State Police

According to WOOD TV , when Bowler saw a Facebook post about the missing Ciriglianos later in the week, she was sure it was the family she had encountered. After checking the footage from her security cameras, she verified the license plate and called police.

The Blaney Park Quik Stop on US-2 near M-77 is northeast of Manistique and about seventy miles west of the Mackinac Bridge.

In a Twitter post on Friday afternoon, MSP asked the public to continue to keep an eye out for the Ciriglianos and their vehicle.

"The well-being of the family still needs to be verified through direct contact with law enforcement," MSP said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vnlia_0iiP9MCQ00
Photo credit Michigan State Police

MSP first asked the public for help locating the Ciriglianos after relatives reported they had not seen or heard from the family since Sunday morning.

According to MSP, Anthony had also been exhibiting paranoid behavior on Sunday. All of the missing family members' cell phones have been turned off, and pets and an elderly relative requiring full-time care were found unattended at the Cirigliano home.

MSP officials describe Tony, 51, as 5-foot-6, 180 lbs., with brown hair, no facial hair. Suzette, 51, is described as about 5-foot-9, 120 lbs., with blond hair and glasses.

Their 19-year-old son Brandon is described as 5-foot-8, 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, while 15-year-old Noah is 5-foot-6, 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Both children are autistic, according to MSP.

