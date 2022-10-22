San Diego, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 9 high school 🏈 games in San Diego.
The Sweetwater High School football team will have a game with Montgomery High School on October 21, 2022, 18:30:00.
The Mira Mesa High School football team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Point Loma High School football team will have a game with Mission Bay High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The University City High School football team will have a game with Morse High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Cathedral Catholic High School football team will have a game with St. Augustine High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego football team will have a game with Crawford Senior High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Coronado High School football team will have a game with Kearny High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Del Norte High School - San Diego football team will have a game with Westview High School - San Diego on October 21, 2022, 19:15:00.
The Scripps Ranch High School football team will have a game with Madison High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Comments / 1