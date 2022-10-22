San Diego, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 9 high school 🏈 games in San Diego.

The Sweetwater High School football team will have a game with Montgomery High School on October 21, 2022, 18:30:00.

Sweetwater High School
Montgomery High School
October 21, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Mira Mesa High School football team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Mira Mesa High School
Patrick Henry High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Point Loma High School football team will have a game with Mission Bay High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Point Loma High School
Mission Bay High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The University City High School football team will have a game with Morse High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

University City High School
Morse High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Cathedral Catholic High School football team will have a game with St. Augustine High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Cathedral Catholic High School
St. Augustine High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Holy Bowl

The Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego football team will have a game with Crawford Senior High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego
Crawford Senior High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Coronado High School football team will have a game with Kearny High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Coronado High School
Kearny High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Del Norte High School - San Diego football team will have a game with Westview High School - San Diego on October 21, 2022, 19:15:00.

Del Norte High School - San Diego
Westview High School - San Diego
October 21, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Football

The Scripps Ranch High School football team will have a game with Madison High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Scripps Ranch High School
Madison High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

