APD searching for carjacking suspects who allegedly tried to sell the victim’s violin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to track down a carjacker who also made off with a woman’s violin. The carjacking happened at the victim’s church near San Mateo and Comanche on October 10. The violin was in the car at the time.

Police say a duo then tried to sell that violin at a local violin store but the owner recognized it as belonging to the carjacking victim. The duo trying to sell it took off in what looked like the stolen car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

