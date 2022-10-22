ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APD searching for carjacking suspects who allegedly tried to sell the victim’s violin

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hz7l5_0iiP7jnx00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to track down a carjacker who also made off with a woman’s violin. The carjacking happened at the victim’s church near San Mateo and Comanche on October 10. The violin was in the car at the time.

APD’s police chief shares takeaways from recent visit with chiefs from across the U.S.

Police say a duo then tried to sell that violin at a local violin store but the owner recognized it as belonging to the carjacking victim. The duo trying to sell it took off in what looked like the stolen car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

BCSO search for man involved in crime spree, multiple pursuits

BCSO search for man involved in crime spree, multiple pursuits. BCSO search for man involved in crime spree, multiple …. BCSO search for man involved in crime spree, multiple pursuits. Teen charged after hosting underage party that led …. Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO arrests man involved in crime spree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies have taken Tommy Trujillo into custody. BCSO says Trujillo had been on crime spree and led law enforcement on multiple pursuits Monday morning. Officials say since early Monday morning, Trujillo has reportedly stolen multiple vehicles and robbed a business with a handgun. They say he has led law […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash

Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash. Teen charged after hosting underage party that led …. Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash. BCSO search for man involved in crime spree, multiple …. BCSO search for man involved in crime...
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrests suspect in connection to September murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 37-year-old Henry Atkinson for the murder of Elijah Pino. Atkinson is accused of shooting Pino several times after getting off a city bus at Wyoming and Central. Police say surveillance video from nearby businesses and a city bus show Atkinson and several others getting into a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate fatal shooting in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating after one person was found dead after reports of a shooting. Albuquerque Police say they were called out to the Albuquerque Rapid Transit complex late Friday night for reports of a shooting. When police arrived they found one person who had been shot. The victim had died on scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawsuit alleges Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center failed to prevent inmate death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County’s Metro Detention Center is facing allegations that staff and operators violated inmate civil rights and ultimately failed to prevent the death of a high-profile inmate. The lawsuit filed Friday, October 21, 2022, alleges that a correctional officer found a rope on the inmate but failed to take the rope away […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating shooting at Walmart in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says one person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Walmart Neighborhood Market. It happened Friday afternoon on Cutler near San Mateo and I-40. Police have not yet identified a suspect but say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and that a man […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial vote, UNM campus robbery, Stormy day, Pet adoption issues, Stranger things house

Monday’s Top Stories 7 students involved in fatal Taos crash, principal says Suspected driver dies after fleeing crash FBI searching for answers in 2018 Shiprock death Organ donors honored in Albuquerque High turnout so far for early voting in Bernalillo County Rio Rancho neighborhood confused after city removes crosswalks Man arrested for Santa Fe bank […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man facing COVID relief fraud charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Pholopater Faltas with COVID relief fund fraud. They say from April to October 2020, Fatlas told people he would submit unemployment insurance applications to Workforce Solutions, then had that money deposited into his debit cards and bank accounts. In some cases, prosecutors say he gave people a small portion […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy