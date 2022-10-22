Read full article on original website
wild941.com
One Of Florida’s Biggest Party’s Is Back
Fantasy Fest is back!! It’s been a long two years for the small Key West community without their annual traditiont, but all that changes this year. The festival kicked off Friday and runs through Oct. 30. Fantasy Fest is an annual 10-day party in Key West that features costumes,...
WATCH: Boat catches fire in Florida Keys
Firefighters had to battle a boat fire in the Florida Keys early Monday morning.
keysweekly.com
NEW PAVILION BEARS KEY WEST’S ‘ONE HUMAN FAMILY’ MOTTO
Twenty-two years ago, on Oct. 17, 2000, the Key West city commission unanimously adopted “One Human Family” as the city’s official philosophy of unity, equality and diversity. The resolution states “all people are our equals,” and urged “growing beyond the artificial limitations of racism, nationalism, sexism, classism, monotheism, prejudice, homophobia and every other illusion used to separate us from all being equal.” Key West’s inclusive philosophy has spread around the world on over 4.7 million stickers and nearly 100,000 wristbands that are always provided free of charge to everyone who asks.
keysweekly.com
BEST OF UPPER KEYS OFFERS BRAGGING RIGHTS FOR TOP ELECTED OFFICIAL
Three enter the ring. One leaves the victor. A showdown for Best of Upper Keys’ Best Elected Official is on, and we’re providing a tale of the tape as voters decide who reigns supreme. Will it be Sheriff Rick Ramsay, County Commissioner and former state Rep. Holly Raschein or Monroe County School Board member Sue Woltanski? The people will decide. Votes for Best of Upper Keys finalist stage ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. Visit keysweekly.com once a day to cast your votes.
cbs12.com
Florida Keys detective arrested for putting colleague in 'wrestling' hold, sheriff says
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Monroe County Sheriff's detective was arrested after he allegedly put another detective in a wrestling-type hold without his consent. The sheriff's office said Detective Sgt. Nicholis Joseph Whiteman, 38, was arrested Friday for misdemeanor battery after he put his colleague in a wrestling-type hold. Sgt. Whiteman grabbed a 46-year-old detective and put him in a hold without his consent, while both were at the Sheriff’s Office Substation on Plantation Key on Oct. 12.
keysweekly.com
FINAL ORDER DENIES BOAT WORKS LIVE-ABOARD TRANSFER
A prolonged legal battle centering on the ability to transfer building rights from established live-aboard vessels onto dry land concluded on Oct. 17 with the issuance of a final recommended order from Administrative Law Judge Todd P. Resavage. The ruling invalidates Marathon’s decision to allow the transfer of building rights...
Click10.com
Deputies arrest 2 teens accused of stealing Jeep in Key West
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities from the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office said two teenagers were arrested Saturday after fleeing from deputies in a stolen Jeep on U.S. 1. Authorities said the sheriff’s office was notified around 5:30 a.m. of a reckless driver heading northbound near Mile Marker 62....
Click10.com
Man accused of pulling gun on woman in U.S. 1 road rage incident
ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a man on an aggravated battery charge Thursday after they said he pulled a gun on another driver during a road rage incident. Monroe County deputies said 24-year-old Tyler Austin Marshall, of Peyton, Colorado, pulled the gun on the woman...
cw34.com
Key Largo Fire Department responds to fully involved structure fire
KEY LARGO, Fla. (CBS12) — A fully involved structure fire happened on Friday. At 11:30 a.m., firefighters from the Key Largo Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire and protected the surrounding homes. Monroe County Fire Rescue Station 22 and Key Largo EMS assisted KLFD. Photos show the structure after...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Keys detective arrested for battery after putting fellow cop in ‘wrestling’ hold
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Monroe County deputies arrested one of their own Friday, after a detective was accused of battering a colleague inside a sheriff’s substation. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said Sgt. Nicholis Whiteman, 38, placed a 46-year-old fellow detective in a “wrestling-type hold without his consent” while the two were inside the Plantation Key substation on Oct. 12.
wlrn.org
Amendments, referendums and other questions on your midterms ballot - a WLRN guide
There's more at stake in the 2022 election than the races for governor, Congress and the state legislature. Voters in South Florida face a lot of decisions. We have already covered how, where and when you can vote for the Nov. 8 general election, in a detailed article which includes links to sample ballots, a list of early voting locations and where you can drop off vote-by-mail ballots.
