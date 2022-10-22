Read full article on original website
Nicholas Ferguson leads defense as No. 5 East Longmeadow football tops No. 9 Agawam
AGAWAM – One week after suffering its first loss of the season, the No. 5 East Longmeadow football team bounced back with a 28-7 win over No. 9 Agawam Friday night.
Ben Sledzieski, Marty Maslowski lead No. 2 Northampton to a 34-9 victory over No. 7 Wahconah in Route 9 Rumble
NORTHAMPTON - The No. 2 Northampton football team never wavered Friday night as it defeated No. 7 Wahconah, 34-9, in the Route 9 Rumble at home.
Five takeaways from Week 7: No. 6 Longmeadow makes statement, No. 14 Monument Mountain leads Tri-County title race & more
No. 10 Pittsfield football wins city rivalry game over No. 20 Taconic
PITTSFIELD — As it does before kickoff every game, the No. 10 Pittsfield football team huddled up and chanted: “Who’s got your back? I got your back!”. The team couldn’t have played more together Friday evening, as the Generals held No. 20 Taconic scoreless in the second half on their way to a 32-12 victory in a city rivalry clash to spoil the Thunder’s senior night.
Nicholas Guay, No. 4 Westfield football fend off late run against No. 13 Chicopee Comp (video)
CHICOPEE – Friday evening's matchup between No. 4 Westfield football and No. 13 Chicopee Comp was one to remember.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Southwick sweeps Commerce to end regular season on high note
Western Massachusetts Sports Commission is scoring big victories for Springfield, region (Editorial)
The Western Massachusetts Sports Commission has been among the unsung heroes in bringing quality events and activity to Springfield and the region. It’s time to bring some recognition to a body adding to the vibrancy and attractiveness of the region. Formed in 2013, the commission brought together members from...
Worcester Railers complete opening weekend sweep with 4-1 win over Adirondack
WORCESTER – The Railers proved something Sunday afternoon. They don’t have to score five goals to win. On occasion, four will do. Worcester made it a 2-0 start to the season with a 4-1 triumph over the Adirondack Thunder, once again prevailing in a game it never trailed. The Railers got a pair of goals from Steve Jandric and one apiece from Collin Adams and Brent Beaudoin.
Tina Keeley ID’d as pedestrian killed by motorcyclist in Monson
Tina Keeley died on Friday evening in Monson after being struck by a motorcyclist evading police, authorities said on Monday. Keeley, 56, of Monson was struck near the Monson Free Library on High Street last week by a Connecticut man riding a dirt bike. She was seriously injured and transported to Baystate Wing Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the Monson Police Department.
Residents visit new Easthampton school
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
This Ludlow pizzeria scored ‘Best in the Northeast’ at pizza and pasta show in Atlantic City
LUDLOW — James “Jimmy” Casapizziolo, of Casa Pizza in Ludlow, even sliced his prize-winning pizza like they do in New Haven: down the middle and then into strips that are folded. “It’s a real mess, but I’m fascinated by it,” he said before rhapsodizing about all the...
People in Business: Oct. 24, 2022
The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Eugene J. Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, has been named chair of the board of directors. In addition, four new business leaders will be joining the board. Cassidy was named to the two-year term during the board’s annual...
Rep. Richard Neal hears about upgrades to West Parish, Cobble Mountain water facilities
WESTFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal toured the West Parish Treatment Center and Cobble Mountain Reservoir with Springfield Water and Sewer Executive Director Josh Schimmel and commissioners Daniel Rodriguez and Matthew Donnellan on Oct. 21 to mark “Imagine a Day Without Water,” a national day of advocacy and education about the value of water. Also on the tour was Blandford Town Administrator Christopher Dunne.
Route 32 bridge in Monson is scheduled to reopen
The bridge on Route 32 in Monson is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day on Friday.
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
West Springfield homicide victim identified
October 24, 2022 -Springfield- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, members of Hampden County State Police Detective Unit along with the West Springfield Police Department became aware of a possible homicide victim in West Springfield after officers with Springfield Police Department received information and details of a possible murder in West Springfield.
Funeral for former Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger
The funeral for former Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger is scheduled to be held Monday.
NY State police searching in lake for Frederick Mayock of Springfield
New York State officials are searching for a missing Springfield man after he went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area Saturday, according to a press release by New York State Police. Frederick Mayock, 47, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, on Saturday, police said....
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away
Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
