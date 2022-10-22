ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

No. 10 Pittsfield football wins city rivalry game over No. 20 Taconic

PITTSFIELD — As it does before kickoff every game, the No. 10 Pittsfield football team huddled up and chanted: “Who’s got your back? I got your back!”. The team couldn’t have played more together Friday evening, as the Generals held No. 20 Taconic scoreless in the second half on their way to a 32-12 victory in a city rivalry clash to spoil the Thunder’s senior night.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Worcester Railers complete opening weekend sweep with 4-1 win over Adirondack

WORCESTER – The Railers proved something Sunday afternoon. They don’t have to score five goals to win. On occasion, four will do. Worcester made it a 2-0 start to the season with a 4-1 triumph over the Adirondack Thunder, once again prevailing in a game it never trailed. The Railers got a pair of goals from Steve Jandric and one apiece from Collin Adams and Brent Beaudoin.
WORCESTER, MA
Tina Keeley ID’d as pedestrian killed by motorcyclist in Monson

Tina Keeley died on Friday evening in Monson after being struck by a motorcyclist evading police, authorities said on Monday. Keeley, 56, of Monson was struck near the Monson Free Library on High Street last week by a Connecticut man riding a dirt bike. She was seriously injured and transported to Baystate Wing Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the Monson Police Department.
MONSON, MA
Residents visit new Easthampton school

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
People in Business: Oct. 24, 2022

The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Eugene J. Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, has been named chair of the board of directors. In addition, four new business leaders will be joining the board. Cassidy was named to the two-year term during the board’s annual...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Rep. Richard Neal hears about upgrades to West Parish, Cobble Mountain water facilities

WESTFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal toured the West Parish Treatment Center and Cobble Mountain Reservoir with Springfield Water and Sewer Executive Director Josh Schimmel and commissioners Daniel Rodriguez and Matthew Donnellan on Oct. 21 to mark “Imagine a Day Without Water,” a national day of advocacy and education about the value of water. Also on the tour was Blandford Town Administrator Christopher Dunne.
WESTFIELD, MA
West Springfield homicide victim identified

October 24, 2022 -Springfield- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, members of Hampden County State Police Detective Unit along with the West Springfield Police Department became aware of a possible homicide victim in West Springfield after officers with Springfield Police Department received information and details of a possible murder in West Springfield.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away

Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
