Everett, WA

q13fox.com

Burn bans lifted for some counties

WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Healthy Forest Day invites the public to restore parks on Nov 5

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 23, 2022 – Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project and Forterra are hosting Healthy Forest Day on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to help restore urban parks, including McCollum Park. Volunteers are needed to plant trees, remove invasive weeds and provide a helping hand to our green spaces. The event is open to people of all ages and features fun activities such as planting native trees and shrubs and removing introduced weeds.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

No mandatory drug treatment at Edmonds hotel shelter

Homeless people seeking shelter at new emergency housing in Edmonds will not have to agree to drug treatment before they are allowed to move in. The Snohomish County Council earlier this week – for the second time – voted not to make drug treatment mandatory at the Edmonds Best Value Inn, along with another hotel purchased in Everett.
EDMONDS, WA
whatcom-news.com

Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center

Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
KING COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Black bear attack leaves woman hospitalized in Chelan County

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A woman was attacked by a female black bear early Saturday morning. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says officers reported a bear-human attack at a home next to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island in Leavenworth. WDFW says the woman let her dog out when an adult female black bear charged her. Officers were able to...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for trafficking over 75k fentanyl pills into Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Two people were arrested in Bellingham and another in North Carolina in connection to trafficking more than 75,000 fentanyl pills into Whatcom County. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Homeland Security agents learned of a trafficking network that brought in fentanyl pills to western Washington from Mexico.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Suspect charged with murder, Bellingham double shooting details released

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) report they arrested Matthew J Roberts, age 28 and of Eugene, Oregon, and booked him into Whatcom County Jail yesterday, October 22nd, charged with suspicion of 2nd degree murder in connection with a recent fatal shooting incident. According to an email from...
BELLINGHAM, WA

